Columbia Public Schools bus drivers will be receiving a pay raise starting in August.
The Columbia School Board voted in favor of a pay raise for bus drivers and monitors at Monday’s meeting by a vote of 6-0. Board President David Seamon abstained from the vote because his brother is a driver for Student Transportation of America.
The increased wages of an additional $3 an hour for bus drivers and an additional $1.75 an hour for bus monitors were agreed upon by the district and bus service company Student Transportation of America during a district Finance Committee meeting March 8, district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said.
Overall, next school year’s expenditures on student transportation will be up to 8% higher than this year’s, McArthur said.
This push for increased wages comes after Jefferson City Public Schools raised its bus drivers’ wages $3 more an hour and bus monitors’ wages $1.75 more an hour. The district’s new wages will be at the same level as Jefferson City’s.
In addition, shortage in school bus drivers has been a challenge for years across the country. It was especially acute when students returned to their classrooms in the later part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now, the district is trying to fill an average of 20 bus driver positions, spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. A big challenge, she said, is there is a tiny pool of potential drivers. Columbia’s unemployment rate of 1.7% is the second lowest in the country.
Curriculum audit
Jim Ferrell of Curriculum Management Solutions Inc., an Iowa-based education audit collector, presented his group’s findings from its audit of the district’s curriculum. The company was asked to “inform and adjust district strategies” related to the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP), according to the meeting agenda.
Ferrell walked the board through the five focus areas the audit is organized into:
- District vision and accountability
- Curriculum
- Consistency and equity
- Feedback
- Productivity
CMSi made five recommendations for the district based on 17 findings from its research, according to the meeting agenda:
- Update and augment School Board policies to direct the coordination and management of written, taught and tested curricula.
- Development of a curriculum management plan that directs design, development, implementation, monitoring and assessment of curriculum. The plan should include implementation of corresponding professional development.
- Build upon the equity work and address identified areas of weakness.
- Update the district’s organizational structure to reflect areas of focus and address key findings in the review audit.
- Develop a performance-based budget.
As part of its research, CMSi observed 407 classrooms, held 86 interviews with board members, staff members and administrators and collected 2,557 survey responses from parents, teachers, students and administrators.
Findings from the report will be used to “better align systems, enhance existing processes, and identify areas where additional resources and supports are needed,” the report stated.
“It sounds to me like the district is moving forward in the right direction.” Ferrell said. “This is going to help you focus more moving forward.”
During his presentation Ferrell called equity “a journey” and discussed the achievement gaps between Black students and free and reduced lunch students with other students.
One of the district strengths Ferrell identified was that district policies have been reviewed or rewritten within the last eight years. He added that many other districts he has reviewed have been much older.
Achievement update
Superintendent Brian Yearwood walked the board through the district’s most recent Annual Progress Report from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
APRs are a kind of report card the state gives to each public school district; they are based on data collected from the districts, including test scores, attendance rates, graduation follow-up surveys and participation in programs.
The report released March 7 showed that among K-12 districts in the state, the district performed worse than average in math, science and English language arts. The district scored on par or better in social studies and continuous improvement.
The district scored worse than 81% of the 458 other K-12 districts in Missouri and received an overall score of 70%, which will be used as a baseline going forward in evaluating progress and determining accreditation.
“We know it’s not our proudest moment,” board member Suzette Waters said about the results. “But we have to acknowledge where we are so that we know how to get where we want to go.”
Students for Change
Board President Seamon invited Students for Change to speak as part of his monthly report. The group is a gun control and safety advocacy club organized by district high school students.
They were represented at the meeting by Karli Jones, Opal Weber, Sarah Won, Gus Lookingbill and Leila Christian from Hickman High School and Virgil Worstell from Rock Bridge High School.
The group spoke at the February 2022 meeting as part of public comment. Members presented a petition for an improved district safety plan, which at the time had 224 signatures.
At Monday’s meeting, Weber reported on the club’s activity over the last year, including development of a prototype trauma kit and progress of the establishment of clubs at Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle High Schools.
Christian spoke on how the club has hosted tourniquet trainings at their schools and urged the board to advertise these trainings.
Worstell asked the district to consider Evolv Technology over metal detectors as an extra level of security at the entrances to schools. Evolv’s detection systems are more efficient and less inconvenient to students than traditional metal detectors, Worstell said.
At the end of their report, Yearwood informed the group that the district’s chief of security had already scheduled a meeting with Evolv .
Nearly all public school buildings in Columbia have “secure vestibules,” which include locked doors and a buzz-in system but not metal detectors. Baumstark said Monday that the district has been looking at “detection systems,” which are more inclusive than metal-only detectors.
Teacher Pay Raise
Teachers will also receive a wage increase after a March 7 collective bargaining meeting. A local teachers’ union, the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, agreed to raise teachers’ base salary by $650. The current base salary for teachers is $40,250. It will now be $40,900.
A total of $1.3 million dollars will go toward increasing teachers’ base salary for the next fiscal year. Teachers’ salaries will overall increase by an average 3.6%. This will apply based on their degree or experience or “step raise”, which goes into the base salary.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association President Noelle Gilzow spoke before the board about the recent pay increases. While she was satisfied with the raise that was bargained upon, she said that she wished the raise was in line with Columbia’s cost of living. She also urged that a five-year plan for salary scheduling must be put into place.