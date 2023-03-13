Columbia Public Schools bus drivers will be receiving a pay raise starting in August.

The Columbia School Board voted in favor of a pay raise for bus drivers and monitors at Monday’s meeting by a vote of 6-0. Board President David Seamon abstained from the vote because his brother is a driver for Student Transportation of America.

