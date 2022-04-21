The Columbia School Board approved next year's salary schedules for teachers and staff, as well as a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the roughly 1,500 teachers represented by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, on Thursday.
The collective bargaining agreement extends through June 30, 2024, with teacher step salary increases dependent on experience and educational credit.
In her breakdown on districtwide pay and benefits for the full board, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said base compensation across all employee groups — not just teachers — will increase by an average 3.11%. The overall average salaries of district employees will increase to $53,999 from $52,358 next school year.
Hourly, noncertified positions are a part of the salary increase to try to be competitive in filling those positions, many of which have been left unfilled during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The district's salary and benefit increases and the addition of 37 district positions, including grant-funded additions, will add $10.02 million to the 2022-2023 operating budget. The positions include paraprofessionals, a staff member for Boone County Nature School, English Language Learner teachers and other staff.
"This is really significant," McArthur said. "We really want to make sure that we are communicating over and over again that we are investing in our people, we are investing in our employees."
The teachers' collective bargaining agreement will raise the starting pay for teachers to $40,250 next school year. As has been reported, Noelle Gilzow, CMNEA president, confirmed this is the first time a teacher's starting salary will be that high in the district. This year, starting pay was $39,050. This was done as an attempt to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers.
"We're focusing on not just recruiting but retaining the highly qualified personnel across all divisions," McArthur said.
Missourian reporter Marta Mieze contributed to this article.