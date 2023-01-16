Dean Klempke Jr. is dropping out of the Columbia School Board race, heMonday evening.
Klempke, a retired school teacher and realtor, attributed the decision to a lack of preparation on his part.
"At this time, I am very unprepared for a school board run. I obviously had way more homework to do than I thought I did," Klempke wrote. "I apologize for jumping in before I really understood the scope of what I was getting myself into, but I feel there is now a field of well qualified candidates to choose from."
Six board candidates remain in the running for the April election. They are: Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. There are three seats opening on the board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
