Dean Klempke Jr. is dropping out of the Columbia School Board race, he announced in a Facebook post Monday evening. 

Klempke, a retired school teacher and realtor, attributed the decision to a lack of preparation on his part. 

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

