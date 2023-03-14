Columbia School Board candidates shared their thoughts on the achievement gap for minority students at Columbia Public Schools, among other issues at a forum co-hosted by Faith Voices Columbia and the Worley Street Roundtable Tuesday night.
The forum was held at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church and was attended by candidates April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and incumbent Chris Horn. Chuck Basye declined the invitation to attend.
Jaden Falls, a junior at Battle High School, presented questions to the candidates. Questions were both pre-prepared and gathered from audience members tuning in on Facebook Live and Zoom. About 15 people attended the forum in-person.
Falls asked the candidates how they would address the district’s achievement gap for minority students.
Ferrao brought up the curriculum audit presented to the School Board on Monday and how it identified which schools were struggling the most. She warned of the potential harm caused by not listening to the information the report offered.
“We know that students reach achievement much higher when they have certified, experienced teachers in the classroom,” Ferrao said. “So when we have non-certified, core-content teachers in some of our most struggling buildings, it’s going to be very difficult to bring those buildings up.”
Gordon focused on equity, saying the board should work on building equitable opportunities. He pointed to the pandemic as a representation of how students had different experiences based on their resources. He said the board can start this work by looking through the district’s data.
“We have to pay attention when we look at our data, about those disparities that are evident in referral rates for discipline, in our academic outcomes, in our referrals for special education,” Gordon said.
Harper said in order to close the achievement gap, the board can no longer be passive and needs to present the superintendent with a plan of action. He said this plan should then be presented to parents, teachers and community members.
“It shouldn’t matter where you live in Columbia, everybody deserves a chance to learn and we are failing some of our students,” Harper said. “That should not happen.”
Horn shared that the district is currently doing or on the brink of doing several things to minimize the achievement gap, such as increasing professional development days for educators.
Going forward, he said the district should continue implementing diversity, equity and inclusion training for teachers. He said the district should also partner with parents to keep students in the classroom and recruit and retain staff that reflect the diversity of the district’s students.
“As a board, we need to work with our communities to figure out which one of these things or which few of these things are most important so we can coalesce around them and make sure that we get them done well,” Horn said.
Lyman mentioned the special education audit presented to the board in February, as well as the curriculum audit and how they have helped shed light on the specifics of the achievement gap. It is now up to the district to act on those findings, he said.
“We’ve got to start spending the money and putting the time and resources in the places that need them,” Lyman said. “That means hiring more teachers. That means further educating our teachers to make sure that they are identifying the students that need the most help.”
Potter advocated for more lottery schools, like the one his children attend. Lottery schools involve a random selection process for students, which Potter said would both offer more diverse experiences for students and make their education more equitable.
“We need to provide same education for all students in all buildings,” Potter said. “I think a good opportunity to do that would be to make a ‘bad’ school a lottery school.”
Candidates also discussed the relationship they believe board members should have with the community and how they would address the needs of teachers.
The forum ended with two questions sent in by online attendees concerning diversity in curricula, supporting LGBTQ students and standards-referenced grading, which is different than traditional grading.
According to the district website, standards-referenced grading strays from “teaching through a single textbook, grading everything from homework to quizzes and tests to coming prepared to class to participate. It involved giving points to all these disparate items and then creating a percent from those points. Students were graded compared to other students.”