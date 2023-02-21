All seven Columbia School Board candidates attended the third forum for the upcoming election in April on Tuesday night.

April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Chuck Basye, Paul Harper and incumbent Chris Horn were present at Grand Cru Restaurant for the event, which was hosted by the Boone County Pachyderm Club, a local Republican club.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023

    Studying reporting and writing

    Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you