Columbia School Board candidates talked about how to keep board elections nonpartisan at a forum Tuesday morning hosted by the Boone County Unit of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel.
Paul Harper, John Potter, James Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao, Chuck Basye and incumbent Chris Horn attended the forum at the Hampton Inn and Suites moderated by former board member Jan Mees.
Candidates were asked five questions with two minutes to respond, followed by a “lightning round” in which they held up “yes” or “no” signs.
One question allowing longer answers was: “Traditionally, CPS School Board elections have been nonpartisan. How can we ensure that they remain that way?”
Harper said he thinks the elections and the board should remain nonpartisan, and best practices should be the priority. He said that in his experience, if best practices are the focus, Republicans and Democrats end up agreeing. “We should be talking about good, research-based policies and putting those forth,” Harper said.
Potter said he is not too involved with politics, but his experience with the board shows it is controlled by one party and needs better representation.
“If you want true diversity and true diversity in thought, we need to recognize the elephant in the room and realize our district is being controlled by one side of the political spectrum — the teachers’ union, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the National School Boards Association,” Potter said.
Horn said the board should limit the role of political affiliation and can do that by focusing on student education. He called on community members to vote for three people not based on political affiliation but based on how they will serve the students.
“I think that far too often, we as individuals, we as humans, manifest our beliefs and our identities through our political affiliations,” Horn said. “And we don’t invite the nuance and the complexity required to understand what it is that we’re about to vote for.”
Horn said he first ran for the board with a heart of service but would have given it a second thought if he knew how political the role would be.
Gordon said he has become frustrated by the left-right binary way in which the community engages in politics. Partisanship is only one way of doing politics, he said, and he is not interested in tying himself to a party. “This is what we need in order to come together and live well together,” Gordon said. “That’s what I believe politics is all about.”
Lyman said he does not want to see board candidates declare their political affiliation and wants voters to base their decisions on factors other than a candidate being “red or blue.” “This is about our students,” Lyman said. “This is about making sure that they are safe in schools, getting an equitable education.”
Ferrao said the board needs to represent public education — political affiliation is irrelevant. “... We are not here to support only students or teachers that are affiliated with one party or not,” Ferrao said. “We are here to represent all of them.”
Basye said that the board should remain nonpartisan but that, unfortunately, the Missouri legislature has been brought into the conversation in every forum he has participated in. He used most of his answer to express support for recent state legislation that places restrictions on transgender girls playing school sports and bars identity-related surgery for children younger than 18.
“If people don’t like what’s happening, they need to run for office and make a change,” Basye said.
Also, candidates were asked: “Do you think CPS does too much, just the right amount or not enough to support LGBTQ lifestyles?”
Most said they think the district is doing enough and that the legislature and other adults are to blame in not properly supporting LGBTQ students. Potter said sometimes the district goes overboard in its support.
Basye said schools are pushing a political agenda on students by hanging pride flags and expressing support in classrooms. He read a quotation from the graphic (comic) novel “Flamer” by Mike Curato. The excerpt included LGBTQ slurs, and Basye said he was concerned about the language being available at school libraries.
According to the author’s website, the award-winning novel is about a boy being bullied at Boy Scout camp “as he finds himself on a path of self-discovery and acceptance.” It is recommended for students 14 and older.
Basye briefly raised the same concern at a forum Monday night. Lyman took the opportunity Tuesday to respond, saying that after the Monday forum, he found a review of the novel by a parent who said the book had saved their child’s life. Lyman said if the book can make that impact, he is OK with it being available to students.