Candidates in the Columbia School Board race spoke on workforce preparation and the Columbia Public Schools’ Annual Performance Report at a forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
Paul Harper, John Potter, James Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao, Chuck Basye and incumbent School Board Vice President Chris Horn attended the forum at the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Hannah Larrick, co-chair of the Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee, moderated.
Larrick asked candidates two questions. Candidates were allowed one minute to respond. About 20 people attended.
Each public school district receives an APR from the state. The state takes into account many factors, including test scores, attendance, graduation follow-up surveys and program participation.
Potter spoke first and expressed disapproval of Standards Referenced Grading, or SRG.
SRG is “different from more traditional methods of learning and grading,” according to the district. It uses a four-level scale that assesses students on “state or national standards of learning,” as opposed to percentage grades.
Horn said board members need to ask “Why?” and then make sure its policies support student achievement.
“If we look into that data, we’re going to get a lot of answers as to why we’re here,” Horn said.
Gordon said many of the problems identified in the APR were already issues he was concerned about.
“We especially need to make sure that we are making sure that kids can even get access to their learning environments,” Gordon said.
Lyman said he wants to keep moving forward as a district and get more input from the community.
“It can’t be a reliance on just teachers, it cannot be a reliance on just admin, it cannot be a reliance on families,” Lyman said. “It’s group project time, guys. It’s time to get going.”
Ferrao agreed with Horn. The board needs to develop more precise policies with goals and measurable outcomes, she said.
“Ask why,” Ferrao said. “That is part of the job and part of the role of doing oversight. We can’t oversee anything if we don’t know why.”
Basye said he was surprised the APR results were as good as they were. He said the board needs “leadership changes” that he could provide.
Harper said the biggest district issue is that while some schools scored up to 88% on the APR, others scored in the low 20s. He stressed the importance of implementing a plan with benchmarks that are continuously met and exceeded by students.
The second question asked candidates how they would work with the Columbia business community to “grow and foster workforce preparation” for students.
Horn said it’s part of the board’s responsibility to help guide district graduates towards good work opportunities.
“We’ve got to, from a board perspective, build those relationships and foster those relationships with all our community stakeholders, including our business community,” Horn said.
Gordon praised project-based learning environments, where he learned problem-solving and collaboration skills as a student.
“This is exactly what business leaders in our community and across the country are saying they want to see with their future employees,” Gordon said.
Lyman stressed the importance of the district continuing to look for ways to prepare students for life after high school.
“There’s a multitude of ways to get our students ready and that’s what we need to start to look for,” Lyman said.
Ferrao recalled her own time in high school, where students could split the school day between class and an internship.
“I’d like to see us expand that and give kids more opportunity and give them another reason to stay in Columbia,” Ferrao said.
Basye said he attended an event hosted by Be Pro Be Proud, an organization that provides training for trade workers. He said this is something the district could look further into.
Harper said the board needs to stop making “ad hoc reactionary decisions” and produce a long-term plan. He said stakeholders must be involved in the plan, including parents, teachers, students and local businesses, which he said “help us educate our children.”
Potter said he would like to institute programs that helped him as a student, including a program he said gave children workforce experience.