Candidates in the Columbia School Board race answered 14 questions on topics including district finances and pride flags in classrooms at a forum hosted Monday night by Columbia online news outlet CoMo BUZ.

A number of questions were ones candidates have addressed at previous forums, such as “The 1619 Project,” diversity, equity and inclusion, and the trust gap among teachers, administration and parents.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you