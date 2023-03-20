Candidates in the Columbia School Board race answered 14 questions on topics including district finances and pride flags in classrooms at a forum hosted Monday night by Columbia online news outlet CoMo BUZ.
A number of questions were ones candidates have addressed at previous forums, such as “The 1619 Project,” diversity, equity and inclusion, and the trust gap among teachers, administration and parents.
Paul Harper, John Potter, James Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao, Chuck Basye and incumbent board vice president Chris Horn attended the forum in Cornell Hall at MU. CoMo BUZ publisher and contributor Mike Murphy moderated.
Candidates were given general topics ahead of time but could not see the specific questions beforehand. No questions were allowed from the audience.
District finances
Two of Murphy’s questions focused on district finances. Candidates were asked which area of the budget could be trimmed to allow the district to increase teacher pay.
Harper said the budget should show the district’s true priorities and the budget should be more transparent.
“It’s not always easy to see where the money is going, where the money is being allocated,” Harper said.
Potter said the district could cut diversity, equity and inclusion training and practices being implemented.
“It just hurts our teacher retention,” Potter said. “I think it puts pressure on teachers and has a negative effect.”
Potter also said teachers were caught off guard when the board approved new administrative positions in December. “I think administration staff is one of them,” Potter said about trimming the budget.
Horn said the board needs to work on better allocating funds. He said there isn’t much focus on starting salaries, staff-to-student ratio and the overall salary schedule.
Gordon said the budget is “a moral document” that reflects the values of the district. He talked about the importance of funding wraparound services and tutoring for students who experience barriers to education.
Lyman said recent audits informed the district that it should not be spending more money but reallocating it. He said he wasn’t sure where cuts should be made but teachers should be given additional resources, even if it’s not money.
Ferrao said the answer was “hard to determine” because of a lack of financial evaluation by the district.
“We may not need to trim,” Ferrao said. “We may need to reallocate.”
Basye said the budget is an item “that really needs to be addressed.” He referenced the board’s approval of an estimated $15,000 budget for coffee supplies at the Aslin Administration Building as well as district lawsuits and new administrative hires.
‘Non-academics,’ pride flags
Murphy asked candidates their thoughts on the role of schools in teaching students “non-academic” topics such as sex education, cyber safety, AIDS, mental health and wellness. As a related question, he asked, “Is it appropriate for a teacher to hang a rainbow LGBTQ flag in the classroom?”
Harper said that when he has met with LGBTQ students and their families, they are worried about needing to transfer schools.
Harper said he is fine with pride flags being hung in classrooms. When an LGBTQ student sees a pride flag in their teacher’s classroom, he said, they know there is at least one teacher who will listen.
“That is essential for our children,” Harper said. “Unless our children feel safe, they can’t learn.”
Potter said having a rainbow LGBTQ flag in the classroom is not appropriate.
“I think it gives favoritism to a certain social identity group,” Potter said.
Potter said when it comes to mental health and social and emotional learning, some of it could be done through a third party to take stress off teachers.
Potter said sex education is controversial because the language is changing. “One of the language changes is born female or born male instead of biological male and biological female,” he said.
Horn said he’s OK with pride flags in the classroom.
Horn said a lot of people think children should just be learning reading, writing and math.
“Our kids need to be creative, critical thinkers,” Horn said.
Horn said kids need to be able to interact and engage with one another so that when they are asked if a flag is OK in a room, they can think about it critically.
Gordon challenged the premise of the question.
“I’m not exactly sure what a non-academic topic is,” Gordon said. He said he supports the pride flag being shown in classrooms.
“I think that what we’re talking about here is an anti-literacy movement that’s rooted in fear and also an anti-public education movement,” Gordon said.
Lyman said he is OK with pride flags in the classroom.
“If that gives students a space to go where they’re safe and comfortable then what are we talking about?” Lyman said. “... I don’t understand what the problem is.”
Lyman said the list of non-academic topics helps prepare students for life after they leave Columbia.
“They need to know all these things,” Lyman said.
Ferrao said she supports the pride flag in classrooms. She also challenged the question, noting the presence of the district’s Columbia Area Career Center, which teaches subjects outside the realm of traditional class topics.
“As far as non-academic subjects, we have an entire career center,” Ferrao said. “I would argue that perhaps culinary arts is not necessarily a traditional academic subject.”
Regarding the pride flag in classrooms, Basye said teachers “pushing this social agenda on our kids" does more harm than good. He said the flag has “no business” in schools, though LGBTQ students “deserve to have a place in school.”
Gordon challenged the point.
“Kids don’t deserve a place in our school — their place is school, instead of a separate, segregated space for LGBTQ students,” Gordon said.