The Columbia School Board elected Suzette Waters to serve as new board president by a vote of 5-1 at the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday night.
Member Blake Willoughby nominated and voted for himself for president but lost the vote to Waters. New member John Lyman abstained.
The reorganization meeting occurred prior to the board’s regular session and was chaired by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. Newly elected members April Ferrao, Paul Harper and Lyman were also sworn onto the board.
Waters was elected to the board in April 2022. This will be her first term as board president.
The board also elected a new vice president, treasurer, secretary and appointed delegates to the Missouri School Boards’ Association. Jeanne Snodgrass was elected vice president by a vote of 6-1, with Willoughby dissenting.
District Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur was reelected unanimously as treasurer and Noel McDonald was reelected unanimously as secretary. Willoughby and Ferrao were appointed as delegates to the MSBA, with Snodgrass picked as an alternate.
As the incoming members were welcomed to the board, the outgoing ones were sent off by Yearwood. He presented the three with a plaque commemorating their service to the district and gave each a chance for some final remarks.
Seamon tearfully spoke of his father whom he lost at 17 and said he hoped he had made him proud. He also brought up his original goals when he ran for office.
“One of the reasons I really ran was because I looked out into the world and saw this negative image of black men,” Seamon said. “I wanted to give kids in this community something different to see, something they can look at and say ‘I can be that guy, I can be that too.’”
Chris Horn, the board’s outgoing vice president was next. Horn was the only incumbent to run for reelection to the board this year, but did so unsuccessfully. Nevertheless, he congratulated the new members and pledged to continue supporting the board.
“There’s a reason why I’m up here crying,” Horn said. “I love this work and I love each and every one of you (fellow board members).”
Helen Wade, the longest-tenured member on the board, was last to speak. She advised the newcomers to be open to feedback from fellow board members and the community when coming in with new ideas.
“Keep in mind the eyes and smile of the child you are really serving,” she said.
New collective bargaining agreement
The board unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the district and its teachers, represented by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
The agreement includes a $650 raise in base pay for teachers, which CMNEA agreed to at a March 7 bargaining session. The minimum yearly salary for district teachers will be raised from $40,250 to $40,900.
CMNEA will vote to ratify the agreement later this month.
Salary schedules
The board also unanimously approved new salary schedules, including larger annual raises for the 2023-24 school year for all employment groups besides teachers. The 187-day salary schedule for teachers was approved in a subsequent vote, and is pending collective bargaining agreement ratification by CMNEA.
Salary schedules outline raises for district staff as they gain more experience with the district. The district will add an additional $7,412,908 to the operating budget, which will cover compensation increases for teachers, administrators and other district personnel.
In a compensation update presentation, McArthur proposed hiring more employees based on her meetings with building heads across schools. Some of those positions include a full-time English language teacher at the elementary level, a home-school communicator and a full time regular education support position. These position additions will cost the district $2,677,498.
When factoring in all new compensation expenses, the total increase to the operating budget will be $10,459,241, McArthur said.
Capital projects
The board also approved capital project expenditures for the 2023-24 school year.
Of the $103,312,288 budgeted for capital projects, $75.3 million will be put toward bond projects. They include the design and construction of a new elementary school, expansions for Battle Elementary School and the Columbia Area Career Center and upgrades for secured vestibules at various district schools.
The funds for the bond projects were approved in April 2022 when voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of an $80 million school bond issue.
According to meeting documents, the administration would like to “accelerate planning, bidding, and contracting of certain 2023-24 projects and other capital project fund expenditures.” By approving the expenditures now, more work can be completed before the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Calendar changes
The board also approved changes to the 2022-2023 school year calendar under new business. May 23 will be an early dismissal day and May 24 and May 25 will be teacher work days.
This will make May 23 the last day of school for students, as well as an early release day, rather than May 25 on the original calendar.