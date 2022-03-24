Updates on student success in the district and staff recruitment and retention were presented to the Columbia School Board at a work session Thursday morning.
De'Vion Moore, assistant superintendent for elementary education, and Helen Porter, interim assistant superintendent for secondary education, presented an update on student success in the district.
The presentation gave insight into the current state of reading and math achievement in the district. The district’s immediate focus is on the literacy of students in pre-K through second grade.
The primary focus, however, is reading and math achievement for students in third through eighth grade.
Moore pointed out that, since 2019, there have been gradual downward trends in reading and math achievement for students in kindergarten through second grade.
For second graders, the percentage of students performing on level or above has fallen 10% in math and 9% in reading since the 2019-2020 school year.
Moore said the district understands that the different modes of delivering instruction and assessments to students during the pandemic have an effect on this data.
Twenty-two percent of Black students in kindergarten through second grade are at or above the proficiency level in reading as compared to 42% of all students.
"This is not acceptable to us," Moore said.
Moore noted that for students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) in that age group, there is an upward trend in reading proficiency.
"Our Special Education scholars are continuously growing," Moore said. "It’s upon us now to determine ‘How are we doing that intentionally?’ and to replicate it."
Going forward, the district hopes to close the achievement gap in literacy for Black and Hispanic students as well as students with disabilities and English Language Learners. To do this, it plans to explore the rigor and relevance of the curriculum and what comparable school districts are doing.
The district also wants to explore the Ohio State Literacy Collaborative, a framework that supports improved literacy and student achievement.
Staff recruitment and retention
"All these (student success) plans that were shared with you will not happen without high-quality teachers," Jennifer Rukstad, assistant superintendent for human resources, said to start her presentation on the district’s staff recruitment and retention plan.
Rukstad said the district is beginning to see the effects of a national teacher staffing crisis. She also said the district has not been able to make gains in recruiting minority teachers.
The plan prioritizes recruiting and retaining minority staff through the COMOEd program, building relationships and using data. COMOEd is a full-ride scholarship, room and board included, to area colleges for Columbia students of color interested in becoming teachers. Rukstad said it is "our most shining example," and four graduates in the program will start as first-year teachers next year.
The recruitment and retention plan uses data on teacher preparation institutions to find and recruit minorities from those schools, such as the University of Central Missouri, which has a lot of potential minority applicants, Rukstad said.
Under the plan, the district will work to build relationships with current minority staff to increase retention and obtain information about recruiting new teachers.
The plan also includes the district building its online presence to "get our story out there," she said.
After a January job fair was moved online because of the pandemic, the district found establishing relationships was better through the virtual event. The district is looking into having a virtual job event for hourly staff in the summer.
Other recruitment measures are planning for openings, building relationships with high-performing students and professionals in teacher preparation programs and defining key attributes for position applicants.
The plan uses data for finding vital employees, learning about causes of turnover in certain positions and creating a systemic approach to budgeting and recruiting.
"Job satisfaction is directly related to their relationship with their supervisor," Rukstad said.
Under the plan, a more positive work environment would be created by supervisors undergoing training, getting to know their employees better and responding to feedback effectively.