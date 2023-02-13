Twelve members of the public commented on equity and inclusion, student achievement and district budgeting among other topics at the Columbia School Board meeting Monday.
The board heard the most public comment since the board changed its rules for the process in September. Commenters took up the fully-allotted 30 minutes of speaking time. The meeting audience was almost entirely full.
An action plan and report created in partnership with consulting group New Solutions K12 led public comment. The plan and report seeks to improve learning and equity for students with disabilities and students who struggle academically.
Nathan Levenson, president of New Solutions K12, presented an overview of the group's findings via Zoom. He said that the group spent five months planning with district leadership, interviewed 150 district parents and teachers and looked at data from the district to reach its conclusions.
Among findings from the study, Levenson noted that the district "overwhelmingly" and disproportionately disciplines students of color in addition to overidentifying them for special education plans.
To improve the district's equity efforts, the New Solutions K12 plan includes six goals, also referred to as "opportunities." These goals include improving core instruction, relaunching iReady assessments and providing more support to teachers as they address behavioral issues.
"Your teachers are stretched thin and traumatized, and as stressed as some of your students," Levenson said. "We need to take a hard look at, how do we reduce the non-instructional load on teachers?"
Levenson stressed the importance of including several district voices in the plan’s implementation. He said that the plan will not succeed with a “top-down” approach and should include the voices of principals and teachers.
During public comment, local parent Robyn Schelp pointed out that the study's findings that weren't new for many parents of students with disabilities.
“This report is full of issues parents have been telling you were problematic for years," she said.
Lara Wakefield added that the district should ask New Solutions K12 for the raw data for transparency, especially to see if the parents surveyed represented a diverse background.
Among the other topics raised, public comment covered the district's estimated $15,000 budget on coffee supplies for the Aslin Administration Building.
During public comment, Kristin Hill said funding allocated for coffee at Aslin should instead go toward students and teachers. She suggested that administrative staff should bring their own coffee.
"What you're telling us — parents, teachers, students, taxpayers — is that we can't figure out free school meals, but we can figure out not paying for our own coffee," she said.
Suzette Waters motioned to table the coffee agreement, but the motion failed.
School board candidate John Potter criticized the district's Library Speaker Consortium program agreement, which the board approved in the consent agenda. The elementary school program will feature talks with best-selling children's authors each month that will be streamed online for students, according to board documents.
Potter asked the board to consider opt-in paperwork for families because of potentially controversial subject matter in the books. He also said he disagreed with the consortium's goal of intentionally featuring authors who are women and people of color.
"I just don't agree with picking people for stuff based on the color of their skin," Potter said. "So there's a few things that stand out here that I think some community members might not necessarily agree with."
Later in the evening, board member Blake Willoughby reaffirmed the importance of children being exposed to "different lived experiences" through literature.
Before the meeting, board member Katherine Sasser made a personal statement as to why she could not participate. She said that recent state legislation attacking transgender and LGBTQ youth has been affecting her emotionally and she would not be able to be fully present at the meeting.
"Tonight, actively caring for myself requires me to disengage and physically remove myself from participating," she said.