Teachers who substitute for other classes or take in extra students are getting a temporary raise.
The Columbia School Board approved a pay increase Thursday for teachers when they take on more work amid Columbia Public Schools’ shortage of substitute teachers, which has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increase will be in place for 10 weeks, meaning they will earn the previous teacher substitute pay rate when students return from spring break.
Teachers can fill in for other classes during their scheduled planning time or at other times outside their regular hours. Substitute compensation for middle and high school teachers doubled from $12 per hour to $24 per hour, according to board documents.
At the elementary level, classes without a substitute teacher are often divided among staffed classrooms in the building. Previously, elementary teachers who took more students into their classroom were not given additional pay. Now, they will be compensated $24 per half day and $48 per full day.
Over the 10 weeks, this move is expected to cost the district roughly $381,500.
Board approves temporary mask mandate
Also Thursday, the board voted to temporarily reinstate a mask requirement in district buildings. The mandate was reintroduced Jan. 18 and will stay in place until Feb. 4.
However, an amendment added to the decision now gives Superintendent Brian Yearwood the ability to extend it through Feb. 18 if needed. The amendment was proposed by board member Blake Willoughby who wanted to wait for the gradual decline of COVID-19 cases that the district anticipates after the peak of the omicron variant.
During the meeting, state Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, told the board it was illegal to enforce a mask mandate. Reisch cited a recent Cole County Circuit Court ruling that State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has used as a basis to order an end to mask mandates in school districts and public health agencies statewide.
In August, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Columbia district for its mandate, then dropped the suit when the board voted in December to end the mandate. Schmitt’s spokesperson, Chris Nuelle, confirmed Tuesday that the district’s reinstatement of the mandate will likely result in more litigation.
“I’m sure Attorney General Schmitt will be seeing you all in court again soon,” Reisch told the board.
City council to vote on school officers
School resource officers are another step closer to being reinstated in district schools. The program is intended to build relationships among officers, students and staff while responding to safety matters in district buildings, according to board documents.
Next, this move will go to the Columbia City Council to finalize the agreement. No officers have been hired yet.
The first two officers will be sent to Battle High School, then Hickman and Rock Bridge will each receive one resource officer.
Battle will be prioritized because of delayed response times due to the school’s location, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Ultimately, the district’s goal is to have officers at each high school and rotating among the middle and elementary schools.
Students are off for long weekend
As was announced last week, school will not be in session for three days to prepare for the remainder of the omicron variant peak. Friday, Monday and Tuesday will serve as teacher work days. There will be two more early dismissal days Feb. 9 and March 9.
At the board meeting, Jennifer Rukstad, CPS assistant superintendent for human resources, attributed this decision to the ongoing substitute shortage, overworked teachers and an increase in student COVID-19 cases.
Missourian reporter Sophie Stephens contributed to this article.