The Columbia School Board reviewed legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year in a work session Thursday. They raised possible changes in priorities around student transportation and federal and state COVID-19 funding.
Member Jeanne Snodgrass asked that the board consider seeking an exemption to school transportation legislation that would allow public transportation to be an option for student use.
According to an email later from district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, this idea was proposed six years ago and the district was involved in discussions around using city buses up until 2019.
Baumstark said using city buses may require additional considerations, such as employment requirements and bus monitors. Also, city bus routes have been reduced since the board last considered the idea.
Member Blake Willoughby suggested striking a past priority for additional state and federal funding to respond to COVID-19 “to meet the district needs and support student achievement,” according to the 2021-2022 Legislative Priorities document. Willoughby said the district had met this legislative priority and it is no longer needed.
The board will discuss and vote on its full legislative priorities Nov. 14. Board President David Seamon encouraged members to bring at least two suggestions for priorities to an October meeting for further discussion.