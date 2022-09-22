The Columbia School Board reviewed legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year in a work session Thursday. They raised possible changes in priorities around student transportation and federal and state COVID-19 funding.

Member Jeanne Snodgrass asked that the board consider seeking an exemption to school transportation legislation that would allow public transportation to be an option for student use.

