How to comment

People who want to speak during the public comment section of a regularly scheduled board meeting must register by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting in one of the following ways:

Online via Columbia Public Schools' website (go to the meeting agenda in the Board of Education section for a link)

By phone at (573) 214-3400

In person at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St.

Registration includes briefly describing what topic the speaker plans to address.