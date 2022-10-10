Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed.
Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board directly. The latter includes registering by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.
The board approved issuing the first of two $40 million installments for a series of capital projects, notably a new elementary school near John Warner Middle School in southern Columbia, renovations and an addition to the Columbia Area Career Center and an addition to Battle Elementary School.
District voters approved an $80 million school bond issue last April. The second half of the bond issue will be used in two years.
The board also approved the refinancing of $9.23 million in leftover funds from a 2014 bond issue worth $50 million. Originally, the district was estimated to be able to save 3.25% in interest savings by the refinancing, totaling up to $289,000, according to board documents. However, due to changes in the market, the district is now only expected to break even.
Approval of this resolution allows the district to go forward with the refinancing if market conditions improve.
Construction management change
The board approved the new use of a "Construction Management at Risk" process in building the next elementary school and for work at the career center and Battle Elementary.
The construction manager at risk acts similarly to a general contractor but enters the project in the design process rather than later. This allows the district to confront current difficulties in the construction industry, such as supply chain issues and long wait times.
This is the first time the district is using the process after a 2016 state statute authorized its use in Missouri schools, Randy Gooch, the district's chief operations officer, said in an interview earlier Monday. Other school districts in the state already use the process for construction projects, Gooch said.
The district has long used a "Design-Bid-Build" process, Gooch said, in which the general contractor enters the project after its design.
Reports to the board
Presidents of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association and the Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association presented reports to the board. CMNEA President Noelle Gilzow said the annual bargaining survey will take place later this month or in early November.
"I just want people to know that our organization cares first and foremost about our students," Gilzow said. "And we know that teacher working conditions are student learning conditions, so they come together."
CMNEA typically begins annual bargaining sessions with the district in mid-January and sessions usually run until the end of March.
As reported to the Finance Committee last week, district administrators Heather McArthur, De'Vion Moore and Bonnie Conley said the 2022 summer school session met pre-COVID enrollment levels for the second year in a row while bringing the district $5.7 million in total revenue.
Almost 9,150 students participated in summer school, though about 270 of them joined from outside the district, according to the presentation.
Special recognition
Early on, the board recognized Hispanic Heritage Month. Toward the end of the meeting, board member Katherine Sasser also acknowledged Indigenous Peoples Day, which celebrates the original inhabitants of North America and is observed instead of Columbus Day in some U.S. localities.
"Just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the land that we are on and the populations of Indigenous folks who inhabited it long before we were here," Sasser said.
Several district employees were honored as Staff Member of the Month. They are:
- Susie Adams, Battle High School
- Joan Leyden, Gentry Middle School
- Allison Ziegler, Cedar Ridge Elementary School
- Haley Floyd, Benton Elementary School
- Amber Keller, Rosetta Avenue Center
- Ashley Ellison, Two Mile Prairie Elementary School