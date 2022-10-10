Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed.

Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board directly. The latter includes registering by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.

