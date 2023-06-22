The Columbia School Board heard presentations on district goals, out of school suspension numbers and new iReady assessment data at a board retreat Thursday.
The retreat, in Senior Hall at Stephens College, began with a presentation via Zoom from Nate Levenson, the president of New Solutions K12 consulting group.
Levenson originally presented his findings to the board in February. At the retreat, he went over them again and presented specific goals for the district to achieve during the upcoming school year.
Two audits were conducted on the district this past year. One, by New Solutions K12, focused on special education. The other, by Curriculum Management Solutions, focused on curriculum.
Levenson said New Solutions read the curriculum audit and found that it detailed many of the same findings as the special education audit.
He presented five goals for a "thoughtful, clear focus for the year," including:
Creating clarity around some aspects of core instruction (i.e., curriculum, materials and assessments).
Identifying a pre-established instructional framework for effective core instruction with significant input from teachers.
Helping the district plan for highly focused and sustained professional development.
Raising expectations for all students and proactively address the inequity of low expectations by identifying high growth teachers in each school.
Improving the impact and scale of instructional coaching.
When it comes to improving core instruction, Levenson said there needs to be a set district-wide approach to reading and math plans. He said teachers are using too many different materials right now.
"You heard from your teachers, they feel like they aren't getting enough help," Levenson said. "But that's almost impossible ... because everybody is a free agent."
Levenson then talked about bringing an equity lens to recommendations for the district.
According to his presentation and prior findings: Black students are over-identified for special education; special education classes are overwhelmingly serving students of color; and current approaches to problematic behavior disproportionately impacts students of color.
"We saw the equity piece come into play in our work, certainly in improving, raising expectations (for students)," Levenson said.
Levenson said the district has historically not been good at implementing wide-scale goals like the ones he suggested.
"We really want to make sure that we're putting a lot of emphasis, not just on doing these five things, but doing them well," Levenson said. "And, of course, correcting on a very regular basis based on feedback from teachers and principals."
Superintendent Brian Yearwood said change initiatives take three to five years, and it will take the School Board, the Columbia Missouri National Education Association and administrators working together to make this happen.
"It's not a sprint — it's a marathon," Yearwood said.
Yearwood and other administrators then presented student achievement data to the board.
The district's academic progress rate is 70%, one of the lowest when looking at comparison districts. Yearwood said this wasn't acceptable to him.
Carla London, the district's chief equity officer, shared out of school suspension data with the board and said the average out of school suspension lasted 2.2 days this past year. The year before, it was 1.8.
Board President Suzette Waters said that because there were a little more than 3,700 out of school suspensions this year, that meant there were "like 7,000 days missed."
London responded, "It could potentially be, yes."
After London, De'Vion Moore, assistant superintendent for elementary education, presented new iReady progress data for kindergarten through second grades. Moore said the data showed how many students started and ended the year at their grade's desired math and reading levels.
David Wilson, director of the assessment, intervention and data department, said this was the first year iReady assessments were done for kindergarten through 10th grades.
Moore said 28% of kindergartners started the year at the desired reading level, and 82% ended the year at the desired reading level. When it came to math, 25% started the year at the desired level, and 71% ended the year at the desired level.
First graders had a 45% increase in students who ended the year at desired reading levels; second graders had a 34% increase.
First graders had a 43% increase in students who ended the year at desired math levels; second graders had a 37% increase.