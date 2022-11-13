The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening.
Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
The board will hear a presentation from Michelle Holz, district interim assistant superintendent for Human Resources, recommending the rate increase. Holz’s proposal will suggest increasing substitute teacher standard base pay from $85 to $90, while increasing the base pay for certified teachers from $90 to $100.
This increase is only for the substitute teacher standard base pay rate. Hourly rate positions such as support staff, classroom aides or paraprofessionals are not getting an increase at this time.
District administration will recommend the board approve its legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year. Changes were made to omit language related to the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the goals remain the same from the 2021-2022 school year.
Board candidacy filing
Those hoping to apply for one of the board’s three open positions will be able to file for candidacy starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6. The period to file for candidacy ends at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, according to board documents.
Special recognition
At the Monday night meeting, the board will recognize Jared Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center. Monroe is one of five teachers across the U.S. selected as a grand prize winner in the Harbor Freight Tools for Students Teaching Excellence Program. The prize is $100,000, with $70,000 going to Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Area Career Center for its Automotive Technology program. The remaining prize money was awarded to Monroe.
The Association of School Business Officials International gave the district the Meritorious Budget Award for this school year’s budget. The budget was prepared by Heather McArthur, chief financial officer, Tracy Davenport, former executive assistant to the chief financial officer, and Noel McDonald, board secretary.
Five district employees will be recognized as Staff Member of the Month. They are:
• Erika Fitch, Beulah Ralph Elementary School.
• Robin Elletson, Eugene Field Center.
• Rachel Kinney, Fairview Elementary School.
• Terri Anderson, Jefferson Middle School.
• Alexis Bergman, Rock Bridge High School.
How to watch
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.