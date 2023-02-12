Several recommendations to improve student learning outcomes will be presented to the Columbia School Board during its meeting Monday.
The board will hear suggestions from New Solutions K12, an outside group from Massachusetts, on expanding services for struggling students. Columbia Public Schools partnered with the group to create a thorough review of the district’s special and regular education services.
Increasing support for teachers who face behavioral challenges in the classroom and relaunching iReady assessments are two resolutions proposed in the New Solutions K12 findings report.
Also Monday, Superintendent Brian Yearwood will present an update on student achievement from iReady test results.
New diagnostic scores for reading and math increased across the board for kindergarten through second grade students, according to the presentation. First grade reading scores saw the most growth from the first diagnostic test, increasing from 13% proficiency to 38%. Considering overall school achievement, John Warner Middle School, in both reading and math, had the highest performance and growth among middle schools in the district.
Overall district attendance is up and referrals are down compared to last year , according to the presentation.
Other presentations to the board will include one from district high school students on student-led initiatives and another from Kindness Club creator Sarah Greenlee on recent kindness and inclusion efforts.
Mental health services, asbestos removal
By approval of the consent agenda, the board will authorize the use of a $167,634 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) grant to expand student access to mental health resources. The district plans to use the funds to partner with and pay five MU doctoral candidates in school counseling, school psychology and school social work to support and work with students, according to board documents.
Also on the consent agenda is an agreement for asbestos removal at West Boulevard Elementary School.
Special recognition
The board will recognize Douglass High School Principal Eryca Neville for receiving a Level Two certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools.
Five district employees will be recognized as Staff Member of the Month. They are:
- Kelly Fox, Paxton Keeley Elementary School
- Lynn Mahaffey, Oakland Middle School
- Amy Neal, Grant Elementary School
- Vintris Owens, Bethel Street Center
- Amy Watkins, Parkade Elementary School
How to watch
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.