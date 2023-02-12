Several recommendations to improve student learning outcomes will be presented to the Columbia School Board during its meeting Monday.

The board will hear suggestions from New Solutions K12, an outside group from Massachusetts, on expanding services for struggling students. Columbia Public Schools partnered with the group to create a thorough review of the district’s special and regular education services.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

