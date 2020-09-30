An update on reopening schools for some in-person classes will be presented to the Columbia School Board on Tuesday.
No vote will happen at the special session. However, Columbia Public Schools administration plans to make a formal recommendation to the board at its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 12, according to its agenda.
"We’re continuing to monitor the numbers and are extremely encouraged by the downward trend we’re seeing," district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said in a news release Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the district's 14-day tracker put the number of active COVID-19 cases at almost 41 per 10,000 people. That's below the 50 per 10,000 people standard the district set earlier. It uses the figure to help calculate the viability of in-person learning. The tracker is based on the population living within the district, including MU students.
On Thursday, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman presented the latest draft of a phased-in learning plan to the board. Under that draft, students would return in phases for part-time in-person learning as follows:
- Phase one: pre-kindergarten through second-graders; special education students in kindergarten and first and second grades; and students taking career and tech-ed classes
- Phase two: third- through fifth-graders
- Phase three: middle school students
- Phase four: high school students
Students would go to a school building for classes two days a week, either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. This would affect roughly three-fourths of students in the district; the others opted for all-virtual learning.
No information was immediately forthcoming Wednesday on a possible start date for the phased-in plan.
The special meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It can be watched via livestream accessible through the CPS-TV button on the district's home page.