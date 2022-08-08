The Columbia School Board will vote in September on a new policy that would limit public comment to 30 minutes.
“Having unlimited public comment sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement,” said Board President David Seamon.
The board does not have a current policy limiting the length of public comment.
The proposed policy would require individuals to pre-register in order to comment at the meeting. It would also restrict speakers to comment only on items that are on the meeting’s agenda. Speakers are currently free to discuss any school-related item during the public comments.
The proposed policy also states that an individual who comments at two consecutive meetings is not permitted to comment at a third subsequent meeting.
The current policy limits comments to three minutes per person and permits a time for comments on action items the board is voting on. Public comments are also accepted online, in writing and in person at the meeting. These policies are not new and are not changing, said Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark in an email Monday.
The majority of last year’s regularly scheduled meetings averaged seven individuals commenting per meeting, Seamon said. Thirty minutes for comments, with three minutes for each individual, would mean 10 individuals would be able to speak under the proposed policy.
Seamon mentioned moving public comments to the beginning of the meeting so that the board members would be able to take them into consideration with more time before the vote.
The board emphasized that they still want to hear from the public and reminded the audience that there are ways to contact the board outside of the designated times at regular meetings, such as by email, phone or online comments.
The board also discussed and voted on a tax abatement for EquipmentShare, a construction equipment rental company.
EquipmentShare wants to construct a “high-tech, destination corporate campus” along Interstate 70 consisting of a flagship office building, a technology development center, smaller office buildings and space for a future retail concept store, according to meeting documents.
With this investment, EquipmentShare plans to bring “hundreds” of new jobs to Columbia, said Brian Treece, vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare.
The company is requesting a 10-year abatement of 75% of the personal and property taxes on their investment in constructing the office. The district would receive an estimated $2 million in property tax revenues over the next decade with the abatement, according to the meeting agenda.
Comments from board members and members of the public included concerns about the company meeting performance agreements and job competition between the district and EquipmentShare.
The board voted to direct Vice President Chris Horn, the representative on the Chapter 100 Commission, to vote in favor of the bond request, Baumstark said in a text Monday night.
The board also voted to pass several construction agreements, including upgrades to the Aslin Boardroom Audio/Visual System. Several public comments expressed a desire for more meetings to be broadcast to the public, as well as the need for microphones during meetings.