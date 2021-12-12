The Columbia School Board will vote Monday on whether to extend its COVID-19 plan for another month as it faces a state order to remove its mask mandate and other mitigative strategies.
This school year, public officials and parents have attended board meetings to voice strong opposition or support for the plan, which gives the district superintendent the authority to direct a mask mandate.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to the district Wednesday that demanded it stop enforcing its mask requirement. This was the second letter the district received from the attorney general in the past week. On Tuesday, Schmitt sent separate letters to school districts and public health agencies statewide, ordering them to end mask mandates, quarantine procedures and other health regulations.
The district’s mask mandate, which applies to students, employees and visitors in district buildings and on school buses, has been in place since mid-August. The board has voted to extend the plan at each of its meetings this school year.
At the Nov. 8 meeting, some parents insulted and cursed at the board when it last extended the plan.
Bond plan: Two new schools
Also Monday, the board will hear an update on an $80 million bond plan that includes construction of two elementary schools as well as a handful of districtwide improvements. It will not increase public tax rates.
In January, the board will vote on whether to add the bond plan to the April ballot, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
The first school will be constructed at the John Warner Middle School campus and is expected to open by the 2024-2025 school year. The second is expected to open by the 2026-2027 school year, but its location has not been determined.
At the Nov. 10 Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee meeting, CPS Chief Operations Officer Randy Gooch said construction of the schools will address projected growth. Data gathered by the consulting firm Cooperative Strategies showed district enrollment is expected to grow over the next decade.
Transportation options
If approved via the consent agenda, the district will enter an agreement with ALC Schools LLC to provide transportation to some students and parents when needed. According to board documents, this item comes from a law that requires students with special needs or who are homeless have transportation to school.
The district continues to struggle with a nationwide bus driver shortage. Its bus services are provided by Student Transportation of America, and the agreement with ALC Schools will not disrupt the district’s contract with STA.
Also because of the driver shortage, the board will ratify 22 contracts with Doc and Norm Direct for high school athletics and extracurricular activity transportation on the consent agenda. The charters will cost the district roughly $22,605, which will be financed through extracurricular activity funds, donations and fundraising.
Special recognition
The board will recognize:
• Five Battle High School students, 10 Hickman High School students and 21 Rock Bridge High School students for receiving the Missouri All-State Award in band, choir or orchestra.
• Hickman student Henry Huff and Rock Bridge student Maggie Lin for earning perfect scores on the ACT.
• Rock Bridge student Andrew Hauser for receiving the Boys Cross Country MSHSAA Class 5 Individual State Championship.
• Columbia Area Career Center employee Jeaniene Thompson for earning the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Education Assistant Administrator of the Year Award.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.