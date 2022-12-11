The Columbia School Board will vote on the district’s five-year strategic improvement plan after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Monday evening.
All public schools in Missouri must create and implement strategic five-year plans, as required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These plans are referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans. If approved, the Columbia Public Schools plan will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, according to board documents.
Yearwood presented data to parents and community members at a World Café event in October. He discussed test scores, attendance rates and classroom behavior. Community feedback during the meeting influenced the final plan that Yearwood will present at Monday’s board meeting.
Attendance realignment plan
Additions and renovations to Russell Boulevard Elementary School are not expected to be complete by the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, according to board documents.
As a result, the board will vote whether to consider an attendance realignment plan that would move 80-90 students from the Beulah Ralph Elementary School attendance area to the Russell Boulevard attendance area next year.
A significant number of these same students will likely be affected by another change in attendance areas, brought on by the future addition of an elementary school located on Sinclair Road, according to board documents.
Personnel additions
Also Monday, the board will decide whether to approve the additions and changes of several positions within district leadership. If the measure is approved, a handful of new positions will be added while some might see a change in title.
The salaries for potential new positions are estimated to cost the district $530,000, which increases to $662,500 when benefits are added, according to board documents.
Collective bargaining parameters
The board will also vote on parameters for the collective bargaining process happening with the Columbia Missouri National Education Association next semester. Up to six bargaining meetings can happen between Jan. 1 and March 31.
The meetings are limited to three hours, and a 15-minute break can occur unless other terms are negotiated. The goal is for negotiations to be complete by April 1. These meetings will be open to the public and held at the Aslin Administration Building.
Special recognition
The board will recognize Dru Nash, the district’s Advanced Studies coordinator. Nash received a 2022 Innovation Award last week at the Missouri Community College Association’s conference in St. Louis for her role in coordinating the Columbia Public Schools Early College Program.
The board will also acknowledge the district’s recent awards from the Association of School Business Officials International and the Government Finance Officers Association. The district received a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting as well as a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, according to board documents.
Five district employees will be recognized as Staff Member of the Month. They are:
- Stephanie Wightman, John Warner Middle School
- Susan Wier, Douglass High School
- Danielle Van Acker, Mill Creek Elementary School
- Casie Rentel, Midway Heights Elementary School
- Laurie Frew, Derby Ridge Elementary School
How to watch
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.