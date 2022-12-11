The Columbia School Board will vote on the district’s five-year strategic improvement plan after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Monday evening.

All public schools in Missouri must create and implement strategic five-year plans, as required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These plans are referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans. If approved, the Columbia Public Schools plan will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, according to board documents.

