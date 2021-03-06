As the one-year anniversary of virtual learning approaches, the Columbia School Board will vote Monday evening on whether to return students to the classroom full time.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will present COVID-19 case rates to the board as well as guidelines and reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine and isolation information, and infectious disease and public health expert information, according to the agenda.
After his presentation, the board will discuss options, hear public comment and vote.
Since Jan. 19, prekindergarten through fifth grade students have attended classes in person four days a week. Middle and high school students use a hybrid model in which they attend classes in person two days a week and learn virtually the rest of the time.
Another factor the board will consider is district employees' access to vaccinations. Stiepleman has said employee access to vaccinations is a must before the district returns to all in-person schooling. That appears to be on the horizon. Late last month, after pressure from teachers groups and others, Gov. Mike Parson expanded the tier of people eligible for the vaccine to include K-12 educators, effective March 15.
Then, on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he would use federal authority to offer vaccinations to K-12 teachers and child care workers, with the aim of getting at least the first shot administered to them by the end of March. Effective immediately, all K-12 teachers and child care staff in the country were eligible through pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
About 700 of the roughly 3,000 district employees have been able to receive the vaccine because they are school nurses, work with medically fragile children, are 65 or older or have qualifying underlying health conditions, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said Friday.
"We are really encouraged by where we are right now," Baumstark said. "The numbers are trending down, so I think it puts the board in a position where it could consider the next step."
On Friday, the number of active cases in district zip codes was about 13 per 10,000 people, according to the district's 14-day tracker. The district has said no more than 50 cases per 10,000 people is one of the benchmarks used in determining whether and to what extent classes should be in person.
The number of district employees in quarantine or isolation was 23 on Friday and the number of students was 215.
On March 16, 2020, the district announced school buildings would close to students and in-person classes beginning two days later. No reopening date came for the rest of the school year or summer school. Last fall, students began in a virtual learning mode. On Oct. 19, elementary school students went back to in-person learning four days a week. They went back to virtual learning Nov. 16, with some school buildings closing earlier.
Middle and high school students spent all of the fall in a virtual learning mode, meaning they weren't back in their school buildings for about 10 months.
Also, 3,740 students are learning virtually for the entire school year, Baumstark said. Decisions made by the board about in-person learning won't affect them.
Also at Monday's meeting, board president Helen Wade will provide an update on the search for a new superintendent. Stiepleman announced in October that he will retire at the end of the school year. Board member Teresa Maledy, co-leader of the search committee, said at a recent forum that she is looking for a candidate who will represent the diversity of Columbia and who has big ideas, the Missourian has reported.
The public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It can be watched online via the CPS-TV link on the district's website.