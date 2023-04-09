The Columbia School Board will welcome its newly elected members during a reorganization meeting Monday evening. The board’s regular session meeting will immediately follow.

April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman will be sworn in to replace current board President David Seamon, Vice President Chris Horn and member Helen Wade. The board will elect a new president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. It will also appoint a Missouri School Boards’ Association delegate.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at sarbhq@umsystem.edu.

Recommended for you