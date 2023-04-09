The Columbia School Board will welcome its newly elected members during a reorganization meeting Monday evening. The board’s regular session meeting will immediately follow.
April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman will be sworn in to replace current board President David Seamon, Vice President Chris Horn and member Helen Wade. The board will elect a new president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. It will also appoint a Missouri School Boards’ Association delegate.
Bargaining, capital projects
The board will vote on a recent collective bargaining agreement made between Columbia Public Schools and the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
The district and teachers’ union reached an agreement to raise base pay by $650 during a March 7 bargaining session, the Missourian previously reported. This will increase teachers’ base salary from $40,250 to $40,900.
The board will also consider capital project expenditures for the 2023-24 school year.
The fund expenditures, which were discussed at the last Finance Committee meeting, include several bond projects that would be paid for with funds approved by voters in April 2022.
The bond projects include building an elementary school east of Scott Boulevard and south of Nifong Boulevard, expanding Battle Elementary School and renovating the Columbia Area Career Center.
High school advisory council
Also Monday, Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s high school advisory council will present to the board a report comparing student responsibility and freedom practices at the district’s three comprehensive high schools.
The students will discuss hall pass, lunch and study hall policies in place at Rock Bridge High School, Hickman High School and Battle High School in an effort to standardize the practices across the three schools.
Compensation update
As part of the superintendent’s report, district administration will present compensation proposals for all employee groups. This will include the presentation of expected expenditures for increased salaries and benefits for teachers, administration, staff and other district personnel.
The district’s operating budget is expected to increase by $10,459,241, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said. This number includes general compensation increases and other recurring budget additions including additional FTE for new positions.
Roof replacement bids
As part of the consent agenda, the board will vote on bids for replacing the roof at Beulah Ralph Elementary School.
Weathercraft, Inc., a commercial roofing contractor in Jefferson City, is recommended to lead the project. Its bid is worth $1,354,400 and is the least expensive of the three bids placed. The district closed bidding March 22.
The board will also vote on other expenses for this project, including $70,000 to SOA, Inc. for architecture services engagement and $1,000 to American Document Solutions for document copy services engagement.
Special recognition
The board will recognize two district students as Missouri High School Activities Association Wrestling State Champions. Hickman sophomore Hank Benter is a back-to-back state champion, and Rock Bridge senior Carter McCallister is a three-peat state champion.
The board will also recognize students Gabriel Palmer, Maxwell Strode and Augustus Lookingbill for being selected as finalists to participate in NASA program “High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware,” or “HUNCH.”
Jodi Rowe from Jefferson Middle School will be recognized for the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Northeast Region Middle School Athletic Director of the Year.
Four district employees will be recognized as Staff of the Month. They are:
- Kris Sjurson, Center for Early Learning North
- Josh Smith, Russell Boulevard Elementary School
- Alyssa Mincke, Ridgeway Elementary School
- Aubrey Coleman, West Middle School
How to watch
The meeting will begin 6:45 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.