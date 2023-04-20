The Columbia School Board voted unanimously Thursday to help fieldtest a set of governance practices as well as participate in a pilot process for superintendent evaluation.
The “Continuum of Effective Governance Practices,” created by Janet Tilley, senior director of research for the Missouri School Boards’ Association, includes 10 principles that research indicates help connect board governance and increased student achievement, she said.
Each principle is tied to a rubric-like grid that helps track progress in more specific focus areas.
Tilley recommended the board focus on: accountability and monitoring progress; board discussion and decision making; and stakeholder communication and engagement. She had asked each board member to suggest two to four principles they believed the group should emphasize and based her recommendations on what they said.
Accountability and monitoring progress focuses on the board holding the superintendent and district accountable for progress toward district goals. A “proficient” rating for this principle includes reviewing district and student performance data on a quarterly basis and regularly evaluating data from district programs.
Board discussion and decision making emphasizes that policy, data and district priorities should drive decision making. Basing decisions on established policy gives board members a way to back up their actions, Tilley said, and help community members understand their choices.
“Policy is your friend,” Tilley said.
Stakeholder communication and engagement is about the district sharing and receiving information about how it is performing. This includes establishing community engagement and communications plans, recognizing accomplishments of students and staff and assessing community perception of the board.
The board will meet again with Tilley in early May to draft action steps to address these principles. She will also attend work sessions to lead “mini professional development” sessions and discussions on the three areas.
“I’m going to be a critical friend,” Tilley told board members. “I’ll be nice, but there are things that you all need to work on.”
Also Thursday, the board voted to participate in a pilot program for superintendent evaluation created by a Missouri School Boards’ Association committee. Terrance Peterson, senior director of leadership development, walked the board through the association’s new plan.
All Missouri school boards are required to evaluate their superintendent but usually do so using their own methods, Peterson said. Through the pilot program, the school boards’ association is working to create a consistent process for boards to use.
The process starts by identifying district goals for the superintendent to work toward. A baseline is established for the superintendent based on past evaluations, then the superintendent will create and share a plan on how the district goals will be reached.
The superintendent will give updates and periodically hear board feedback before all members give summative feedback, at which point the superintendent’s performance is evaluated for a report.
The process ends and begins again with a reflection of the superintendent’s progress. Goals are either continued or revised, or new ones are set if the existing ones are deemed accomplished.