The dangers to future operating budgets were the main topic of the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee meeting Thursday as expenditures increase disproportionately to revenues.
District revenue relies heavily on local sales and property taxes, with local property taxes making up over 50% of the operating budget. State and federal funding tends to vary less, so it does not account for increasing expenditures.
"That is why we are so dependent on our local revenues, because the state revenue is basically flat," Heather McArthur, chief financial officer, told the committee.
One concern in the meeting was a drop in revenue since the Blankenship v. Franklin County Collector 2021 Missouri Court of Appeals case. The case resulted in the district reducing its property tax assumption rate by 32 cents, significantly impacting the operating budget.
This week, the district reached a tentative agreement increasing teacher salaries by 4.5% as well as increasing hourly wages for non-certified positions, McArthur said. In April, the agreement will be sent to the board for approval. McArthur said the push for increased hourly wages comes as many of these positions have remained unfilled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When those support positions in our buildings are not filled, that still affects the overall environment for our students," she said.
These changes add strain to the budget and require new revenue solutions.
The committee discussed considering to present either a Proposition C waiver, concerned with sales tax, or another tax levy for a future ballot to account for expanding costs. Member Tom Richards said a Prop C waiver may be too complex to explain, so a tax levy would be more effective as voters are familiar with it from 2016.
McArthur said if either of these were to be put on the ballot, it would be in spring 2024 and the tax levy would have to be at least 30 cents to keep up with the current operating budget.
The decrease in weighted average daily attendance funding available from the state for the upcoming school year was discussed. The funding is based on average daily attendance data in both semesters and summer school and fluctuates with enrollment.
Overall enrollment in the district declined by 800 students from the 2019-2020 school year to 2020-2021 and has rebounded only slightly in the current year. The decline has mostly impacted lower grades and kindergarten, McArthur said.
The state-allocated funding regarding this rate has not affected the revenue thus far because the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education bases funding to school districts on the highest enrollment from the past three years. The district has received funding according to enrollment data from the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 school year. Next year, this school year cannot be applied toward this funding.
During the meeting, McArthur said that if enrollment remains the exact same next year as it is now, the district will receive about $2 million less in funding. However, she is hopeful enrollment will rebound, and after kindergarten enrollment and school registration concludes, more information will be available.