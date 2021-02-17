Columbia Public Schools will not hold in-person or virtual classes Thursday.
The cancellation is "due to inclement weather and road conditions," Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said in an email Wednesday evening.
Students also had a snow day Tuesday, and there were no classes Monday because of Presidents' Day.
Wednesday's snow is supposed to end Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were expected to warm up slightly but remain below freezing, with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 1.
