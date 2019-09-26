A public debate over racial equity in the schools took a personal turn this week as Columbia Public School Chief Equity Officer Carla London sought protective orders against the president of Race Matters, Friends.
In papers filed Monday, London asked for court-ordered protection for herself and her children against Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, a vocal critic of the school district who has called for London’s resignation. London alleges that Wilson-Kleekamp is stalking and harassing London and her children on social media.
Wilson-Kleekamp, who denies the charge, shared the proposed protective orders with the Missourian, and discussed them at a Wednesday meeting of Race Matters, Friends.
"She is not going to stop me for holding her accountable, and it's sad she used her kids to do this," Wilson-Kleekamp told an audience of about 15 people.
Race Matters, Friends released a letter calling for London’s resignation earlier this month, contending she has not been aggressive enough in responding to the case of a student wrongfully arrested at Smithton Middle School and held overnight at the juvenile detention facility in January. Wilson-Kleekamp has been advocating on behalf of the Smithton student and her mother, who contends the student was racially profiled.
London alleged that Wilson-Kleekamp knowingly sent London’s 12-year-old daughter a direct link to a letter calling for London’s resignation "in an attempt to cause emotional distress." The protective order was filed for all three of London's children who are under 17. It requests that Wilson-Kleekamp be barred from contacting London or members of her family or communicating with them "through any medium."
Judge Kimberly Shaw denied London's request for an immediate, emergency order but scheduled an Oct. 7 hearing on the case.
London, who was named chief equity officer in 2017 after serving as the supervisor for student and family advocacy and director of student services, is the highest-ranking African American in the Columbia Public Schools administration. She did not respond to the Missourian's requests for comment.
Her request for a protective order comes less than two weeks after school district officials, in a letter, complained of "an intentional effort to discredit, disgrace, and destroy the reputations” of district employees.
In the request for a protective order for herself, London claimed Wilson-Kleekamp has repeatedly attacked her on social media. She said Wilson-Kleekamp "has increased her obsessive behavior on social media with continuous references" to London since July 6.
London's filing includes 16 pages of email correspondence with Wilson-Kleekamp as evidence. Most of the emails are related to the Smithton Middle School arrest.
Wilson-Kleekamp called the claims "frivolous" and "retaliatory." She said the protective orders are an attempt to silence her and her criticism.
"Nothing is going to keep me from continuing to call for (London's) resignation," Wilson-Kleekamp said Thursday. "This stunt is evidence that she's not qualified to be an equity officer ... It's not personal; it's public policy."
Wilson-Kleekamp said she did not send London's daughter the letter that calls for London's resignation. The letter is public on a Google Drive and can be accessed by anyone.
Wilson-Kleekamp said she has filed a motion to dismiss London's request.
