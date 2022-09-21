Policies in Columbia Public Schools will get regular reviews under a new approach starting this week.
Under the process led by chair Blake Willoughby, the Columbia School Board's Policy Committee will systematically review up to three policies per meeting.
In introducing the review system, Willoughby said he hopes the committee will better fulfill its role. He said that some district policies, covering a range of areas, have not been reviewed since 1996. Some of the policies are driven by federal and state statutes, and others originated in the district.
"The larger hope is that the community can know that the board, through the extension of the Policy Committee, is doing our due diligence to make sure that our policies are up to date and reflect the processes that we do in the district right now," Willoughby said.
The review process will go through a pilot phase at the next few meetings to make sure it works.
Willoughby will select the policies for review. Upon the committee's review, he will provide a recommendation that may include suggested changes. After the recommendation, the committee may discuss the policy and offer changes.
If no changes are brought up, a policy may be deemed as reviewed with no changes. The review will then be affirmed by a committee vote at the next meeting.
If the committee suggests changes to a policy, then members may discuss them during the review and potentially create new, formalized language with the district's legal team to be reviewed and approved at the next committee meeting with a vote. If approved, the changes will go to the full board for further action.
The committee began the new review process Monday by reviewing three policies with Superintendent Brian Yearwood. They related to the district's legal status; prohibition of discrimination, harassment and retaliation; and sexual harassment under Title IX.
The committee reviewed all three policies and suggested no changes. In the next step of the process, these reviews will be affirmed at the next meeting.
Once members get a better sense of how the review process will operate, they can create tighter goals, Willoughby said. He hopes the committee will be able to review all of the district's policies over the next five to seven years.
"The short-term goal is to see how this works for us," Willoughby said.