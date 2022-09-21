Policies in Columbia Public Schools will get regular reviews under a new approach starting this week.

Under the process led by chair Blake Willoughby, the Columbia School Board's Policy Committee will systematically review up to three policies per meeting.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you