Facing a projected $6.6 million revenue deficit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee considered plans Wednesday to use an expected $23.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief for certain projects.
“We’re in an urgent situation, but we’re not in a crisis,” Heather McArthur,the district’s chief financial officer, said. “We have been conservative and built our fund balance over the last few years, so we’re not in a situation where we have to start making cuts right this minute.”
The deficit comes as a result of the 2021 Missouri Court of Appeals case Blankenship v. Franklin County Collector, McArthur said. The court ruled the process many Missouri public school districts used to calculate and collect property tax was unconstitutional. The ruling’s effect is that Columbia Public Schools will reduce its property tax assumption rate by a projected 40 cents , prompting the multi-million dollar loss.
However, the district has incorporated $10.6 million in federal aid for the current budget under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and plans to add the additional $23.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act come October. Funds from the first stimulus were used to make technological improvements in classrooms as well as to provide voice amplification and video conferencing equipment for teachers.
The committee prepared a budget for a series of initiatives the ARP installment may be used to fund. These plans were sent to the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education and await state legislative approval before the funds can be accessed. McArthur said the committee’s goal to use the stimulus funds for some of the larger projects planned avoids having to draw from the operating fund to cover the projected revenue loss.
In an August survey of 1,603 district stakeholders, respondents overwhelming favored increasing outdoor time for students, giving them more exposure to nature and learning in an outdoor environment.
“It was the No. 1 thing that came back on the survey,” McArthur said. “I know there are a couple schools that don’t have them currently that are at the top of the list.”
Of those who responded to the survey, 70% were parents and almost 19% were staff. The survey also found that participants valued the implementation of increased social and emotional support, HVAC improvement and tools such as intervention and after-school programs to address education loss.
Another expenditure discussed was moving resources toward transportation and bus improvements. The district partners with Student Transportation of America for bus services, and McArthur said the district is looking for any option it can to recruit and retain drivers. Although still in a preliminary phase, the district plans to engage in conversations with STA officials on the possibility of implementing wage increases for drivers.
“We are several routes short every day,” McArthur said, referring to Columbia Public Schools’ ongoing bus driver storage and delays. “So the thing is: ‘What can we do to get additional bodies to those buses?’”