Columbia Public Schools is adjusting the language in a policy about resources for homeless students to distinguish between those who live in stationary trailer parks and those who are homeless.
Committee member John Criswell expressed concern at the district's Policy Committee meeting Monday that the current policy suggests all students living in trailer parks are homeless, which he said is not the case and may lead to stigmatizing those students.
The policy outlines eligibility for homeless students to get resources. It cites trailer parks generally — as well as other places such as campgrounds, hotels and motels — as living situations that would qualify a student as homeless.
Ranita Norwood, the district's homeless liaison, attended the meeting by phone. She said the district's current language regarding trailer parks is used in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's definition of homeless children and youth.
Almost 160 Columbia Public Schools students were identified as homeless, according to a presentation Nov. 3 to the city of Columbia's Housing and Community Development Commission. Jane Williams, co-founder and executive and program director of Love Columbia, told the commission that, according to Norwood, of the 157 students, 61 were being picked up from hotels. Williams said the numbers may be underreported.
The district Policy Committee is also looking to clarify in the policy that parent involvement isn't required in determining which school to place "unaccompanied youth." Those are homeless students who do not live with guardians and who may lack access to certain services.
The committee will look at revisions again in two weeks.