After a tumultuous school year, Columbia Public Schools completed their last day of classes Thursday. Summer school runs from June 14 to July 23.
However, in the upcoming school year, students and parents will experience a number of changes in the district’s top leadership positions.
H. Brian Yearwood will succeed Superintendent Peter Stiepleman and will officially begin his role July 1. Yearwood previously served as chief operations officer for Manor Independent School District in Texas.
Stiepleman announced his retirement last October. He held the position for seven years, and he was named 2021 Missouri Superintendent of the Year.
In the central office, De’Vion Moore will fill Jill Brown’s role as assistant superintendent for elementary education.
Chief Human Resources Officer Nicki Smith is also leaving the district along with Brown. Jennifer Rukstad will succeed Smith as interim chief. Helen Porter will fill in for Rukstad as interim assistant superintendent for secondary education.
There will be some new and some familiar faces serving as building principals. The position changes are as follows:
• Kyra Yung will become Eliot Battle Elementary School principal, succeeding Jeri Petre. Yung has been serving as interim principal since earlier this year.
• Kristina Contrades will become New Haven Elementary School principal, succeeding Carole Garth.
• Morgan Neale will become West Boulevard Elementary School principal, succeeding Tyler Simmons, who served as interim principal.
• Taylor Drennan will become John Warner Middle School principal, succeeding Jimmy Hale. Drennan has been serving as interim principal this past semester.
• David Stallo will become Midway Height Elementary School principal, succeeding Angie Gerzen.
• Brian Rehg will become Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School principal, succeeding Moore.
• Jeff Mielke will serve as interim Oakland Middle School principal while Porter serves in her interim position.
Michelle Baumstark, district spokesperson, said there could be further changes announced before the fall.