CPS drops mask mandate inside district buildings effective Jan. 4

Columbia Public Schools’ indoor mask mandate will end when students return from winter break Jan. 4. This will apply to all students in prekindergarten through twelfth grade.
The Columbia School Board voted 4-3 Monday evening to extend the district’s COVID-19 plan with some key changes. Along with no longer requiring masks in district buildings, quarantine procedures will only impact students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic. However, mask use will still be enforced on district buses. The district cannot change the mandate on buses because it’s a federal protocol, Superintendent Brian Yearwood said.
The mask policy and quarantine procedures may be reevaluated if case rates change in the future, Yearwood said.
Board member David Seamon motioned to change the date the mandate ends to Feb. 14 to give more time for students to have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. Board members Jeanne Snodgrass and Katherine Sasser also voted in favor, but the motion failed. All three voted “no” on the motion that set the Jan. 4 date.
The change is “based on increased availability of vaccines available to young scholars,” Yearwood said.
The mask mandate, which has been in place since mid-August and includes students, staff and visitors in district buildings and on school buses, has been extended at every board meeting this school year as part of a larger COVID-19 plan.
“We are at a bit of a crossroad,” Board President Helen Wade said. “This is a difficult decision.”
This change came days after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued an order to end mask requirements and other COVID-19 regulations statewide, followed by a cease-and-desist letter to the Columbia district. However, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the decision the board made Monday night had nothing to do with the order.
In late August, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the district for its mask mandate. Baumstark declined to further comment on how the attorney general’s lawsuit or order will affect the district.
“We can’t comment on anything to do with ongoing litigation,” Baumstark said.
At Monday night’s meeting, the majority of speakers during public comment were against extending the mask mandate. In comparison, at the Nov. 8 meeting, the crowd was relatively split.
Gavin Eustace, a student at Hickman High School, was one of three students to speak against masks. He said he was escorted off district property and told he was trespassing when he refused to wear a mask. He also said he didn’t feel safe wearing a mask and cited instances of them catching fire in his welding class at the Columbia Area Career Center.
Al Howell, a teacher at Battle High School, Hickman High School and the Columbia Area Career Center, said that when the mask mandate is up, he will not encourage students to wear masks but will ask them to consult with their families to make the decision for themselves.
Columbia parent Kate Canterbury said her kids do not go to a private school but a public school and have a larger community to consider as a result.
“We know vaccinations and masks help,” Canterbury said.
Several speakers noted the Attorney General’s order as support for ending the mask mandate, but Canterbury said the order had nothing to do with schools and was purely political. Schmitt is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
Schmitt’s order was released last week through separate letters to school districts and public health agencies. He based the order on a recent Cole County Circuit Court case, which ruled COVID-19 protocols set by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services violated the state constitution’s separation of powers, meaning the regulations were null and void.
Schmitt’s interpretation implies the Cole County ruling can be extended to school districts, but the Missouri School Boards’ Association sent an email last week to its members that said school boards, unlike public health agencies, have the authority to enforce protocols related to health and safety.
Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mike Wolff told the Missouri Independent that school districts were not directly named in the ruling, and Schmitt might not have as much legal standing as he thinks.
The order was released just six days after the first case of the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S. The variant’s presence has since grown in magnitude and has been detected in 31 states including Missouri as of Monday, according to the CDC.
Columbia Public Schools is not the only district to receive a cease-and-desist from Schmitt. Over 30 districts statewide received the letter, according to The Missouri Times.
Springfield Public Schools, the North Kansas City School District, the Sedalia School District and Lee’s Summit School District all made public statements that as of now they will continue to enforce current COVID-19 protocols. The length of time for which the current protocols will be upheld varies based on preset expiration dates and/or vaccination opportunities for students. However, The Blue Springs School District dropped its mandate.