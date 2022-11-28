Third, fourth and fifth graders in Columbia Public Schools are experiencing challenges with reading because the skills they learned remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic aren't as developed as they should be.

Lacking a full grasp of fundamental reading skills in those first few years of school compounds as students move to the next grade level and the material becomes more difficult.

  • Fall 2022 K-12 education reporter studying journalism and minoring in sociology and Italian. Reach me at maggietrovato@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

