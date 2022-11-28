Third, fourth and fifth graders in Columbia Public Schools are experiencing challenges with reading because the skills they learned remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic aren't as developed as they should be.
Lacking a full grasp of fundamental reading skills in those first few years of school compounds as students move to the next grade level and the material becomes more difficult.
“Text becomes more complex,” said De’Vion Moore, assistant superintendent for elementary education. “As text complexity enhances, students need to be able to break it apart. We talk about fluency and whether or not (students) can read through those words with ease. That comes with having a level of understanding of those basics.”
The big concern here is that if the building blocks of reading aren't solid, the effect could be lifelong.
"Even with life beyond school, we're going to be reading texts that are challenging," said Julie Schaefer, the district's English language arts coordinator for kindergarten through fifth grades. "We need to have those strong skills to be able to do that without even thinking about it — because, as proficient readers, we do all kinds of things and we don't even think about it. It's just natural."
And while the students are still in school, those foundational gaps will affect test scores. They already are.
To address this, the district is expanding instruction in reading fundamentals in upper-level elementary school grades. Although students in third, fourth and fifth grades were affected by pandemic-related learning loss in reading, Schaefer said third graders, who were in kindergarten when the pandemic hit, experienced virtual learning when those fundamental skills are typically focused on most.
“We need more of that in the upper grades than we maybe needed before because we were not able to provide that level of instruction when we didn’t have school (in person),” Schaefer said.
In third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms, students are getting mini-lessons on reading fundamentals, such as phonics. Phonics focuses on the relationship between sounds and letters.
Schaefer is participating in a statewide training called LETRS, or Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. In August, she participated in a simulation where attendees were given a collection of random symbols to look at.
“That’s what our students are experiencing. When they look at letters, they don’t know what they are yet," she said. "So that’s what educators have to do. We have to help them make sense of that.”
The proof is in the data
A report from the University of Virginia's School of Education and Human Development stated reading difficulties are likely to continue for students when reading skills are not well-developed in the first years of elementary school.
Those reading deficits often affect other areas of learning and success as students continue through school, according to the report.
More elementary school students are below grade level in phonics compared to pre-pandemic averages, according to a 2022 annual report on the state of student learning by assessment company Curriculum Associates.
Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Diagnostic measures student performance in math and reading for kindergartners through 12th graders and allows teachers to see how their students measure up to national norms.
National data from the diagnostic shows that reading levels for first through third graders in the 2021-2022 school year were below pre-pandemic historical averages.
Last spring, 58% of second graders who took the exam were reading on grade level. This is 9% lower than the pre-pandemic historical average of 67%.
Those second graders, who are now in third grade, were in kindergarten in the 2019-2020 school year.
Zooming in on district data
Moore said many of the district's students, regardless of grade level, are experiencing reading challenges as a result of the pandemic. He said teaching students to read during virtual learning was a new challenge for the district and its teachers.
“Trying to support the adults who were also supporting their children at home was something that we had to really hone in on,” he said. “We did videos and we did recorded lessons so that individuals could see it.”
Like the rest of the country, pandemic-related reading challenges are visible in the district's test data. The Missouri Assessment Program test is an online assessment administered to Missouri students in grades three through eight.
In the 2020-2021 school year, more than one-fourth, 28.6%, of the district's third graders who took the test scored below basic in English language arts, according to data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
A below-basic score in English language arts means the student demonstrates inconsistent or incorrect reading processes in responding to texts and in writing.
This percentage rose more than 5% from the 2018-2019 school year, before the pandemic. There was a 4.1% increase in below-basic scores for fifth graders and a 1.2% increase for fourth graders.
Moore said fewer students taking this test in the 2020-2021 school year also had an effect on these numbers.
Preliminary 2021-2022 MAP test data for English language arts shows that nearly one-third of third graders in the state, 30%, scored below basic.
That is a nearly 7% increase from 2019 levels.
Official MAP data from last school year will be released by DESE later in the school year.
A yacht versus a floaty
Moore stressed the importance of recognizing there are many factors at play beyond the classroom.
“We like to say that some of us experienced the pandemic on a yacht and others experienced the pandemic in a floaty,” he said.
School by school, district MAP English language arts data for third graders varied widely in the 2020-2021 school year.
At Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School — where three-fourths of its students qualified for free and reduced lunch in 2021, according to DESE — more than half, 57%, of third graders scored below basic in English language arts.
The same year, 18% of third graders at Mill Creek Elementary School scored below basic. Only about 21% of students qualified for free and reduced lunch at Mill Creek that school year.
This kind of academic achievement gap isn’t a new one, and the pandemic made it worse.
In the 2018-2019 school year, the difference between the schools with the highest and lowest percentages of below-basic scores was 40%. In the 2020-2021 school year, that figure rose to about 54%.
Laurie Kingsley, teaching professor and assistant dean of teacher education in the College of Education and Human Development at MU, gave one example of why this gap exists.
“It’s not a surprise that some folks had the resources to hire a tutor or a human who would sit with their child and three others while there was an online class going,” she said. “And there are plenty of children across the state, (where), for whatever reason, that was just not a possibility.”
Moore said that while it’s important to acknowledge different lived experiences, the district is responsible for every student, so it is important the district analyzes this data and continues these conversations.
Road back to pre-pandemic levels
Before this year, instruction on the fundamentals of reading was only a focus in kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms. The new mini-lessons are expanding that focus on the fundamentals to third, fourth and fifth graders.
Schaefer is working with a fourth grade teacher to intentionally plan and co-teach these mini-lessons.
One week, the class learned about open syllables (when a syllable ends in a vowel). Students began the week with a short lesson from Schaefer on what open syllables are. The next day, those students used whiteboards in a guided practice on open syllables. The day after that, they spent time applying what they learned by searching for open syllables in a fourth grade-level text.
Along with expanding instruction in phonics, the district has expanded i-Ready testing. Now, kindergarten through 10th grade students in the district will take i-Ready assessments.
Moore believes this will help address problems with lower reading levels. The district began trialing the assessment platform with middle school students in the 2018-2019 school year.
Diagnostic tests, administered three times throughout the year to all K-5 students, break down test data so the district can see, for example, how well students are doing with phonics or vocabulary.
“So much of what we’re doing right now, we don’t want to be an accident," Moore said. "If we don’t monitor and check to see the progress that’s taking place, we are taking shots in the dark.”
The frequency of testing with the i-Ready platform will allow the district to analyze student achievement more throughout the school year.
“Now we can act on it and we can change course in the middle of course if needed,” Moore said. “Our end in mind is that we start to see gradual progress throughout the year as opposed to hoping for progress at the end once we get to MAP testing.”
Angie Zapata, associate professor of language and literacies education in the Department of Learning, Teaching and Curriculum in MU’s College of Education and Human Development, said schools and school districts will need to create different, specific literacy plans that include contributions from teachers and parents who can identify the needs of the students.
"I feel like (teachers and parents) have insight that we can learn from in terms of how to really impact our reading development here in Missouri," Zapata said.
Although the district provides a 24/7 tutoring service for all students, administrators believe instruction at the tier-one level is most important.
Instruction to the entire class, such as the phonics mini-lessons, is considered the first tier of the district's three-tiered Response to Intervention model. The second tier is small group intervention. The third tier is more intense, targeted instruction for smaller groups, down to 1-to-1 academic support.
“We are adding a focus on tier one," Moore said. "Because we feel like if we can strengthen that arena, we reduce the number of students who then need intervention.”
Schaefer said she hopes the work the district is doing now will pay off.
"I feel like we're bouncing back," she said. "We're recognizing it and figuring out the best next steps to move forward.”