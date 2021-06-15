Fifth-graders will be the only students guaranteed to be able to stay at their current schools when new elementary school attendance areas take effect.
On Monday night, the Columbia School Board voted 6-1 for a scenario that redraws boundaries for several elementary schools. As part of that vote, fifth-graders may finish out their elementary school years at their current schools. Whether that applies to fifth-graders in the 2022-23 school year or the 2023-24 school year depends on when the changes affect them.
For all other students, the transfer process remains the same. Transfers are not guaranteed and depend largely on specific circumstances for each school, such as whether space is available.
Parents who want their children in a different school may fill out request forms available through the district, a process that has been used for years. The deadline is typically April 1 for the next school year.
Among the district’s priorities in weighing transfer requests is accommodating students with special circumstances or those needing services in specialized programs not offered at their current locations.
On Tuesday, elementary school families were notified of the new attendance areas. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said that “once we get the data loaded,” families will get another, more personal, notification stating whether their child will be moved and when. Transfer request information will be included.
The district takes into account several factors, Baumstark said, including space, the timing of transfer requests, future city growth patterns and student grade levels.
The new attendance areas were approved by the board after narrowing it down from 17 scenarios. Up to 900 students will be affected over the next three years. This fall, 168 Parkade Elementary School students will go to Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, a move the board approved in May.
Under the changes in the scenario approved Monday night:
- New Haven students who live on the western side of the attendance area will go to Rock Bridge in the 2022-23 school year.
- Some students from Mill Creek will go to Russell Boulevard during the 2023-24 school year after Russell’s new addition is finished.
- Some Cedar Ridge students will go Shepard Boulevard and New Haven, while other Shepard Boulevard students will go to Cedar Ridge.
- Some Mill Creek students will go to Beulah Ralph.
- Some Battle students will go to Alpha Hart, while some Alpha Hart students will go to Battle.
- Some Midway Heights students will go to West Boulevard.
The district is required to evaluate attendance areas yearly and make any required minor adjustments. Larger overhauls of elementary and secondary attendance areas are done every five to 10 years and are based largely on growth in the district.