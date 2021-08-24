At 7 a.m. Tuesday, the worst of the heat was still hours away. The parking lot at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School buzzed gently with equal parts excitement and nervousness as teachers, parents and students pulled in for their first day of school this year.
Beyond the cars, massive choirs of insects buzzed, too. Two Mile sits in a lush setting of farms and fields, on a bend on Route Z northeast of Columbia. The school is on its way to becoming a fully operational place-based ag school, which intersects classroom learning with outdoor, hands-on education.
Tuesday was the first day of classes in Columbia Public Schools for students in first through 12th grades; kindergartners start Thursday. As parents sent their mask-clad children back to classrooms, they hope for normalcy but fear that the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus will cause a return to online learning.
"You don't have good information about this stuff, so you really don't know what's going on," said Ryan Carter, who was dropping off his second-grade daughter, Lauren. She was eager to go back to school and see her classmates. He, like others, called last year's shift to virtual learning "a mess" and hopes things stabilize.
Helen Otekunrin, a single mother of two who works full time, said she experienced difficulty and confusion helping her students learn online last year. She said she wants life to get "back on track" for herself and other families in the community and worries about the possibility of more changes as the pandemic continues.
"Everything seemed to change every week, and it's just too much to try to keep track of," Otekunrin said.
Cara Otto said she's thrilled to be sending her children back to school.
"We have missed this so much — I'm so excited that we get to start the year this way," said Otto, who has a third-grader at Two Mile and a kindergartner about to start there. "The school is doing a great job with safety precautions, and it just means so much that they're going to be in-seat and be with their friends and teachers."
In late May, Two Mile held an "ag day" to kick off its transformation to a place-based ag school. Otto said both of her children are interested in the agricultural, environmental side of life, and her third grader plans to get involved with 4-H.
Principal Amanda Ruyle remains optimistic about the year ahead. She said when students were welcomed back into the building on a modified schedule last year, mask-wearing and virus prevention measures were implemented as common practices from the start.
"I think that we did an amazing job of being flexible, and the students were really resilient with that," Ruyle said, "but I'm excited to have everybody coming back five days a week, and seeing all the students will be great."
Amid a nationwide surge in COVID cases, the district announced in mid-August that masks are required indoors and on school buses for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against the district over the mask mandate.