Among Missouri's 12 largest public school districts, Columbia Public School District ranks eighth for high school graduation rates, according to an analysis by the Missourian.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released new data this week as part of its annual performance report, also known as APR, on the state's public schools. The put CPS' current three-year average graduation rate as “on track” at 89.5% — the second to highest status based on the state’s new formula.
“Our graduation rate is one of our strongest areas on the APR,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark wrote in an email. “We continue to exceed state expectations and show progress over time, especially when you look at the five-, six- and seven-year rates.”
Yet CPS falls below the middle of the pack when compared to other school districts of a similar size. The Missourian compared the three-year average of graduation rates of Missouri school districts with 15,000 or more students.
Graduation rates: How CPS compares to Missouri's biggest school districts
|DISTRICT
|GRADUATION RATE
|Free/reduced lunch
|NORTH KANSAS CITY
|97.1
|47.7
|FRANCIS HOWELL
|96.1
|18.0
|ROCKWOOD
|96.0
|14.0
|LEE'S SUMMIT
|95.5
|20.2
|PARKWAY
|95.4
|18.9
|WENTZVILLE
|94.9
|18.4
|FT. ZUMWALT
|92.1
|20.8
|COLUMBIA
|89.5
|46.4
|SPRINGFIELD
|87.4
|53.5
|HAZELWOOD
|87.2
|63.4
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|73.9
|100.0
|KANSAS CITY
|71.8
|99.9
The three-year average provides a more accurate representation of a district's performance, according to Chris Neale, the education department's assistant commissioner for the office for quality schools.
“Schools don’t change that much from one year to another,” Neale said, “so we use the average to stabilize peaks and valleys in the data.”
Demographics may play a part in the results. The percentage of CPS students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program — an indicator of poverty — is at least twice that of most of the big school districts that boasted higher graduation rates.
The one exception: North Kansas City school district has nearly the same percentage of free and reduced-price lunch students as CPS, but its three-year graduation rate is seven percentage points higher.
Baumstark declined to comment on the Missourian's findings, saying CPS prefers to wait until it can do it own data analysis.
According to the Missourian's analysis, North Kansas City's 97.1% average graduation rate put it at the top of the list of the state's biggest school districts. Kansas City trailed the pack with a 72% graduation rate.
Rock Bridge High School, the best performing school in Columbia with a 92.7% average graduation rate, ranks 27 out of the 58 public high schools in the districts examined by the Missourian.
Battle and Hickman, with 90.4% and 89.3% average graduation rates, respectively, rank 38th and 39th , respectively. Douglass, the district’s alternative high school, fares at 49 with 71.6% average graduation rate.
The data also shows that Columbia schools saw a slight decrease of 0.3 in its average graduation rate between 2017 and 2019.
Closer examination of the department's data is necessary to evaluate schools this year because, for the first time, Missouri opted not to rank schools and districts with a single APR number. It's part of an effort to move the focus away from point-scoring, Neale said.
“The points don’t tell how students are doing,” Neale said.
The state uses the APR report to assess school districts across the state in academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.
Emily Roiger contributed to this report.