Amid uncertainty about the duration of COVID-19 outbreak, Columbia Public Schools is providing support with food, technology and academics.
Columbia public schools are closed through April 12. Grab-and-go meal delivery for students in need will begin next Monday at some regular bus stops.
Eight buses will run multiple-stop routes on weekdays with time-specific stops. Students can meet the bus at the designated stop and time to pick up their meals.
The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri provides a list of all the partner agencies that are providing food, including many community and faith-based groups, to help bridge the gaps.
To practice social distancing, the Food Bank Central Pantry is changing from an open store to a drive-in service.
The United Way is also offering free and all-day services to assist families in finding food, childcare, assistance paying household bills, locating mental health services.
According to previous a Missourian article, the first shipment of student Wi-Fi hotspots have arrived and were mailed to students last Friday. The district is also expecting an additional shipment early this week to fulfill the remaining student and staff requests.
The hotspots will work with all district devices in the household, both iPads and laptops, with filtered internet access. Instructions on how to connect the hotspots are included and a multi-language video on the connectivity is available on the CPS website.
For students needing internet access, Spectrum and Mediacom have options available. Additionally, CPS filtered-Wi-Fi is available from any of our school parking lots.
As classes moved online, the district is implementing alternative methods of instruction and academic resources are available online. Teachers are also communicating directly with students and families.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that state assessments will not be administered this year.
Additionally, the City of Columbia has a site set up for those interested in volunteering to help where there are needs: https://www.como.gov/volunteer/covid/