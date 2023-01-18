As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year.
I-Ready data shows that students' overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school year, while proficiency in math increased from 16% to 25%, according to district documents.
I-Ready testing began Jan. 4. The district has until Tuesday to conclude the current i-Ready test period.
Superintendent Brian Yearwood reviewed the district's newest Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) and i-Ready assessment data with the Columbia School Board at a work session Wednesday morning. As of spring 2022, the district's MAP proficiency in communication arts is on-level with the state, at 43%, while math proficiency is 4% below the state average of 39%.
When looking at the breakdown of students' MAP proficiency by race, Columbia Public Schools' Black students experience the greatest proficiency gaps in comparison to state averages. In communication arts, the state average for Black students is 21%, while Columbia's average is 14%. In math, the state average is 14% and Columbia's is 7%, according to Yearwood's presentation.
The district hopes to increase proficient or advanced MAP score levels by at least 3% each year starting next school year. In 2022, the district had an overall communication arts proficiency level of 43% and 35% in math. In five years, the district hopes to increase these percentages to 58% and 50%, respectively.
The district will continue providing professional development to teachers and free tutoring services to students to achieve these goals, Yearwood said.
Two district principals also presented data to the board as part of a principal-led data day. Lange Middle School Principal Dominique Falls and Parkade Elementary School Principal Amy Watkins discussed MAP scores, i-Ready scores, student engagement and teaching strategies.
Both schools saw increases in i-Ready reading and math scores as well as increased achievement for Black students.
At Lange, the percentage of Black students scoring "proficient" in i-Ready reading increased from 7.1% to 10.1%. Lange students achieving "mastery" level reading scores increased from 5.1% to 8.5%, and overall student proficiency in i-Ready math scores increased from 6.4% to 11.9%, according to Falls' presentation.
Regarding Lange's campus needs, Falls said that more than half of the school's teachers are within their first three years teaching at Lange and require more guidance. He also mentioned that in the case of employee turnover, 17 employees were hired this school year, compared to 19 total new employees last year.
Additionally, Falls discussed the need for more behavioral intervention assistance after behavior-related student referrals increased this school year.
In the district, schools with more students from a lower-income background attend schools with the least experienced teachers, the Missourian has reported.
At Parkade, Black students scored significantly higher than the district MAP testing averages in both reading and mathematics, Watkins said. Black students' MAP testing data indicates growth in both reading and math since 2021, with a 13.7% increase in reading scores and an 11.7% increase in math scores, according to Watkins' presentation. Parkade's data also shows an increase in i-Ready reading proficiency for students across all grades.
Parkade's campus needs to include more guidance and professional development for math teachers to increase math proficiency, as well as greater support for special education, Watkins told the board.