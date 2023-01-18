As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year.

I-Ready data shows that students' overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school year, while proficiency in math increased from 16% to 25%, according to district documents.

