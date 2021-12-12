The COVID-19 pandemic and learning challenges it brought left many students nationally with gaps in their mathematics education and a heightened anxiety about math.
Columbia Public Schools is working to overcome these challenges with a new approach to teaching — including fostering a love of the subject.
“My big goal, for students and teachers, is to feel joy when they’re doing math,” said Jenifer Smith, the district’s elementary math coordinator.
The new approach, called acceleration, focuses on filling gaps in learning from past years while also getting students to grade-level proficiency. This is different from the previous, remedial approach, which focused only on filling gaps and separated students into different learning levels.
“It’s almost like you put a ceiling on those students,” Smith said of remedial learning. “You’re limiting them in their learning, whereas with acceleration you’re helping them accelerate and catch up.”
Students behind in multiplication and division, for example, learn their grade-level material while also receiving help to fill in past learning gaps when the time they need those skills again comes up.
The district chose acceleration during the pandemic based on recommendations from the New Teacher Project, which tries to address educational inequalities through policies and practices and other teaching innovation resources, Smith said.
Smith said she thinks the change in approach will foster a more positive experience for students learning math and lead to better comprehension of the established curriculum, which hasn’t changed. She wants to lessen the fear factor for young students going forward and possibly kindle a passion for math.
Real-time assistance for teachers
The district’s elementary math program focused on the acceleration approach as national data and observations by Columbia teachers showed poorer student performance in math, Smith said.
Data from the Ferguson Institute was presented at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Columbia School Board. Based on in-school testing data, it showed a decrease in students who were “on grade level” across all grades from one to eight.
The institute is connected with Curriculum Associates, a company that creates online assessments for schools. Curriculum Associates pulls student results from their assessments to create national data. Columbia Public Schools currently uses the assessments with their middle school students.
Earlier this month, newly released data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education showed the percentage of Columbia Public Schools students in grades three through eight reaching proficient or advanced levels in statewide math tests dropped 12 percentage points from 2019 to 2021, following a statewide trend.
As a response to the nationwide data and classroom anecdotes, the district hired five instructional mentors to work with the elementary school math teachers to implement accelerated learning. The mentors, who were all elementary school teachers previously, rotate through four to five elementary schools each.
Smith said she sees the new hires as a way to provide development to teachers in a hands-on and collaborative way — by extension, improving the quality of teaching for students.
“You have on-demand, real-time, meaningful professional development that’s happening,” Smith said.
Instructional mentors have responsibilities in three key areas:
• Data teams, where mentors observe student data with teachers and help teachers make decisions to ensure the numbers are improving at a rate the program finds acceptable.
• Coaching days, designated for observing and offering feedback and development for teachers, including co-teaching and modeling lessons in a collaborative way.
• General teacher support.
One of the new mentors, Jessica Bax, taught in Jefferson City for 15 years. As a former teacher, Bax noticed the transition in teaching focus has been difficult for some of the teachers but nevertheless worthwhile.
“It’s a total, complete turnaround,” she said. “For some, it was a total mind shift.”
The new approach started this fall.
“It feels like we’ve made so much progress with the shift,” Bax said. “Teachers are understanding why we’re doing it and how to go about doing it. ... Students are showing their understanding. They have different strategies they’re working on. It’s just been amazing.”
‘She’s not feeling as lost with math’
Hand in hand with the hope for better comprehension and performance is the hope that accelerated learning and better interaction with teachers lessen student anxiety about math. Some students feel isolated because of virtual learning, less intelligent than other students and scared to be wrong.
That was the case for fourth grader Tempe Grinstead. Tempe came to Columbia Public Schools in October with her mother, Marisa McKenney, after experiencing significant math anxiety and shaken confidence during online learning in another city.
The turnaround for her has been dramatic, her mother said. Her teacher and peers, in addition to helping Tempe catch up to grade level, have made all the difference by providing a supportive environment, McKenney said. That had a big effect in calming her fears and anxiety around the subject.
“She doesn’t feel alone anymore,” McKenney said. If the class doesn’t understand something, they work it through together, “and — these are her words — she’s not feeling as lost with math anymore.”
Tempe’s teacher at Beulah Ralph Elementary School, Katherine Daugherty, is working hard to help her students break down math anxiety. She said she has seen significant improvement so far this year.
“They have to like it, they have to love it, if they’re ever going to get better at it,” Daugherty said.
She focuses on a positive approach to teaching math, striving to consistently provide support as a way to combat fears about math.
“There are no mistakes, just ways of getting to the right answer,” Daugherty said. “Mistakes are proof that learning is occurring, and they help grow our brains.”
Smith thinks positive approaches in teaching make the difference not only for students but also for teachers. A goal of the new approach is to encourage them to genuinely connect with students to ease math anxiety. She wants teachers to delight in their subject matter, too.
“We’re giving teachers permission to give joy,” Smith said.