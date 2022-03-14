Applications for Columbia Public Schools' Summer Enrichment Program for preschool students are now open for the upcoming summer term.
Eligible children are those 3 years of age by June 1, 4-year-olds, and 5-year-olds not enrolled in kindergarten.
The Columbia Summer Enrichment Program has a teacher-to-student ratio of 1-10 and aims to enhance the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of each child.
The program gives kids the chance to play cooperatively, participate in social activities, sing songs and tell stories together in a relaxing environment.
Director Nicole Langston said her daughter attended the program and enjoyed "every minute."
"She also took the friendships she made and the knowledge gained with her during her transition to kindergarten as well," Langston said.
The program will be held at the Center for Early Learning South, 4600 Bethel Street. It consists of two extended sessions: June 6 through June 24, and July 6 through July 22. Class is from 8:30-11:30 a.m..
The program costs $175.00 per session. However, families who sign up for both sessions can receive a $25 discount on the total price.
The application deadline is April 29. Space is limited, so applying early is recommended. More information is available online.