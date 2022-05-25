After a shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children dead, Columbia Public Schools sent an email to families with suggestions on how to talk with children about the event.
“Because of yesterday’s tragic and horrific shooting incident, we think it is important to encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time," the Wednesday email credited to Superintendent Brian Yearwood said.
First, the email recommends, watch for behavior in children that might signal they are having trouble. That includes restlessness, nervousness, difficulty sleeping, clinginess, asking questions repeatedly and remembering past losses.
In talking with children about the event, the following are suggested:
"Children do not have to know everything about a violent situation in order to come to some understanding about it.
"Be sensitive to the child’s questions, taking cues from what is asked and the level of cognitive and emotional development.
"Permit your child to talk about his or her feelings.
"Children’s concerns do not always reach us through conversation. Sometimes they come obliquely through play. Always make yourself available for conversation if the play leads naturally to talk.
"Show your understanding and caring when sharing news about this tragic event with your child.
"Talk at the child’s eye level. Touch or hold him or her when appropriate. Hugs and sitting close can say a lot."
The email also identified FACE of Boone County and an infographic provided by school counseling departments as resources for parents if they have concerns about their children's reactions to the news.