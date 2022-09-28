Last year, Columbia Public Schools student attendance rates went down, the number of students with out-of-school suspensions increased and MAP scores remained lower than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, district and board members shared their hopes and plans for improvement at a special work session Wednesday afternoon.

Download PDF MAP test data shows effects of pandemic
Download PDF CPS attendance ahead of Missouri post-pandemic
Download PDF Out-of-school suspensions highest since 2012-2013
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fall 2022 K-12 education reporter studying journalism and minoring in sociology and Italian. Reach me at maggietrovato@mail.missouri.edu.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you