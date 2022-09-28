Last year, Columbia Public Schools student attendance rates went down, the number of students with out-of-school suspensions increased and MAP scores remained lower than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, district and board members shared their hopes and plans for improvement at a special work session Wednesday afternoon.
With the help of other district officials, Superintendent Brian Yearwood gave a presentation to the Columbia School Board about trends in student achievement based on state and district data. Future steps the district plans to take to address these trends was a major focus of the presentation.
To improve these numbers, the district is focusing on expanding mental health resources for students and teachers, partnering with tutoring programs and giving teachers alternatives to issuing suspensions.
“I appreciate the action that everyone (in the district) is taking,” Board President David Seamon said. “I appreciate the commitment to the full student, not just the academics, but behavior and everything else that comes into the school.”
Yearwood said there will be a report on the progression of this data in January.
“Most change initiatives take three to five years to be realized,” he said. “So I can’t promise a quick turnaround. But, we’re being purposeful on identifying the data and finding ways to mitigate (the negative trends).”
MAP data
Preliminary Missouri Assessment Program test data from the 2021-2022 school year show that 35% of students in the district are proficient in math and 43% are proficient in communication arts.
A breakdown of the data by subgroups shows that students with an Individualized Education Plan, or IEP, and Black students have the lowest proficiency rates in the district in both math and communication arts.
MAP testing is an online assessment used by the state to “measure how well students acquire the skills and knowledge described in Missouri’s Learning Standards,” according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Students who are proficient in communication arts are able to demonstrate, understand and apply the skills identified in the Missouri Learning Standards as well as interpret a variety of texts. Students proficient in math are considered prepared for the next grade and are on track for college and career readiness.
Most recent test scores dropped 8% in math and 5% in communication arts from the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 school year.
According to previous Missourian reporting, a state Board of Education’s December 2020 vote made the 2020-2021 school year MAP tests not required due to the “continued impact of COVID-19.” The most recent MAP data shows math scores rose 4% from the 2020-2021 school year and communication arts scores dropped 1%.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Shaun Bates — DESE standards, curriculum and assessment coordinator — said the test was administered the same way before and after the 2019-2020 school year as the department wanted to ensure results remained comparable from year to year.
Attendance rates
Student attendance rates in the district fell more than 20% last school year from the year before.
Since the 2017-2018 school year, attendance rates held steady in the mid to low 80s, rising to 89% in the 2020-2021 school year. In the 2021-2022 school year, attendance was at 68%. During that same set of school years, attendance rates for Pacific Islander students dropped 35% and rates for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch dropped 29%, according to Yearwood’s presentation.
Attendance data reported at the meeting accounted for both excused and unexcused absences.
Out-of-school suspensions
According to district documents, the number of students with out-of-school suspensions has been on the rise since the 2017-2018 school year.
Last year, the number of Columbia Public Schools students with at least one out-of-school suspension rose to 1,156 students from the 810 recorded in the 2018-2019 school year. Those 1,156 students make up 6% of students in the district.
The district’s next steps
Yearwood introduced several action steps that would advance student achievement. One of these steps is a new partnership with Equal Opportunity Schools, an organization that focuses on equitable access to advanced courses for low-income students and students of color.
In addition, the district will expand after-school tutoring programs. This will include the launch of TutorMe, a virtual tutoring service program.
Carla London, the district’s chief equity officer, discussed Columbia Public Schools’ multi-tier support system, which addresses all students’ needs with three levels of support.
Tier I includes universal practices that apply to all students, such as effective academic support and positive behavioral instruction. Tier II, which accounts for between 10% and 20% of the district’s students, provides increased academic and social support. Tier III, which applies to less than 5% of students, provides individual care with intensive social skill education and 1-to-1 academic support.
The district’s behavior education plan, London said, outlines several steps that can be taken before a student faces disciplinary action. She emphasized the importance of “looking at alternatives to out-of-school suspension wherever possible.”
The district also plans on expanding instructional coaches, conducting principal-led data days, completing cohort walks and engaging in peer instructional observations.
In discussing its next steps, the district also mentioned its participation in the state’s improvement program.
Under the state’s new improvement program, every district must revise its school improvement plan following standards and indicators written by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and approved by the state Board of Education.
Districts or local agencies could volunteer to be part of a pilot group. The remaining districts or local education agencies were assigned to one of two cohorts. Each group has different deadlines for their plans. Columbia Public Schools volunteered to be a member of the pilot group and has a deadline of Dec. 15 to submit a draft of its plan to the state.
Each district’s improvement plans are officially known as its Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, or CSIP.
Missourian reporter Cole Schnell contributed to this article.