Columbia Public Schools' preschool program has been named 2021 Early Childhood Program of the Year by the Missouri School Boards' Association FutureBuilders.
"The award is designed to recognize school districts for their innovative approaches and outstanding ability to engage and support the development of children in their care," Brent Ghan, the association's deputy executive director, said.
The FutureBuilders Board of Directors is comprised of school board members from across the state who examine the applications and choose the best programs from Missouri. Columbia Public Schools was named the winner in the large school district category.
The access to early childhood education programs around Missouri is inconsistent, Ghan said. "There are some areas where there are excellent programs and there are other areas that don't have programs at all," he said.
The district's program worked toward decreasing the achievement gap by understanding challenges and barriers facing each student, according to the district's Fall 2021 Quarterly Connection newsletter that announced the award.