The Columbia School Board will vote Monday on approving and extending the latest version of its 2021-2022 Coronavirus Plan.
The vote would formalize a plan already in place. As with past plans, it includes a breakdown of how the district intends to take on COVID-19 challenges by age group.
One objective among children in early childhood education programs is ensuring "stable groups." These are defined as "an individual’s personal collection of people who have been in their 3- to 6-foot perimeter."
It's one of several approaches to limit the number of children who come in contact with each other. The district is trying to keep cases down among children younger than 12, who aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated.
As of Friday, 19 of 21 elementary schools have students who either have the virus or are quarantined. All seven middle schools and all four high schools are affected, according to the district’s tracker.
No more students tested positive Friday. The number of students with the virus stood at 62 — 38 of whom are in elementary school. Of the 321 students quarantined, 189 are in elementary school, according to the tracker.
Ten staff members were on leave for testing positive for the virus, and five more were quarantined.
The district’s revised contact tracing and quarantine protocols take into consideration vaccination status, masking, whether someone has had COVID-19 in the past three months and whether someone has been in close contact — 3 feet or closer — to a COVID-19 positive person for 15 minutes or more.
The plan also states that students in kindergarten through fifth grade will spend ample time outdoors with their peers.
The plan lays out the process for mask mandates, which Columbia Public Schools has had in place since Aug. 16. It states the superintendent will make decisions about mask requirements "in consultation with the Incident Command Team, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, health and medical professionals and neighboring school district superintendents."
Earlier in the meeting Monday, Superintendent Brian Yearwood will provide a back-to-school and COVID-19 update to the board, according to the agenda.
Also on the agenda is a proposed change in the school year calendar. This would keep the first and last days of school set, regardless of inclement weather; the last day this school year would be May 26, 2022.
The change would also require salaried and certificated staff to work on days affected by inclement weather. As for students, the district has enough built-in minutes in the existing year that they won't have to go extra days even if classes have to be called off.
Juneteenth would become a district holiday, to be marked next year on June 20, because June 19 falls on a Sunday.
Also Monday, the board will recognize:
• Douglass High School for becoming the first school in Missouri to reach Marzano High Reliability Level 1 Certification, which includes building "a safe, supportive and collaborative school culture."
• The Community Relations Department, for its four Golden Achievement awards.
• The district's Finance Department, for receiving the Meritorious Budget Award, for its "excellence in school budget presentation."
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. The meeting will be streamed live on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district's website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum and, new this year, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.