Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week.

"Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."

