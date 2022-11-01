Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week.
"Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
Red Ribbon Week is sponsored by the National Family Partnership, a grassroots, nonprofit organization founded in 1980 by parents who wanted to be leaders in drug prevention, according to the organization's website. The Red Ribbon campaign began in 1988 after the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena. People nationwide wore red ribbons to help raise awareness of violence caused by drugs.
Baumstark said the week is about bringing awareness, sharing information and encouraging positive healthy choices. It's most impactful for older students, she said.
Smithton and Lange middle schools were among the schools marking Red Ribbon Week. Each had a spirit week planned, including different dress-up themes each day. John Warner Middle School, as well as others, is participating.
Baumstark said the district discusses substance abuse year-round.
"You see that through our health curriculum. We have outreach counselors in place. We do a lot with clubs and activities outside of Red Ribbon," she said. "You can't just focus on it one week a year."