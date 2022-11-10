With the aid of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, Columbia Public Schools served a record high of 15,995 daily meals last school year while also breaking district records for both breakfast and lunch services.

The district served 1.8 million lunches and 915,626 breakfasts during the 2021-22 school year, demonstrating a rebound from meal sales during the 2020-21 school year. The new numbers also exceeded pre-pandemic sales, district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur told members of the Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you