With the aid of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, Columbia Public Schools served a record high of 15,995 daily meals last school year while also breaking district records for both breakfast and lunch services.
The district served 1.8 million lunches and 915,626 breakfasts during the 2021-22 school year, demonstrating a rebound from meal sales during the 2020-21 school year. The new numbers also exceeded pre-pandemic sales, district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur told members of the Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Subsequently, Nutrition Services made a record of $12.1 million last school year, increasing its revenue by about $7.1 million from the previous school year, according to a presentation McCarthur and Nutrition Services Director Laina Fullum.
Federal COVID-19 stimulus money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture led to the large influx in revenue, McArthur said. The district offered all students free meals starting in the 2020-21 school year up until June 2022, significantly increasing student participation in meal service.
Last September, breakfast service increased by 17% and lunch service by 11.8% in the district, compared to two years prior, the Missourian has reported.
Free meals for all students ended June 1, and McArthur said the district does not expect last year's record-setting revenues to continue. She said that although participation in meal service is high this year, it is not as high as it used to be.
"We don't expect those revenues to remain that high though going forward into the 2022-2023 school year," McArthur said. "There was some one-time funding in there."
Student meal debt
Columbia Public Schools students did not accumulate any meal debt last school year because of the USDA program, according to the presentation.
However, since the district stopped serving free meals to all students, accounts have accumulated about $171,644.43 in debt, Fullum told the committee. Most accounts owe the district $25 or more. Fewer than 10 owe more than $250.
The district will continue its meal debt collection procedures.
All accounts with a negative balance will receive a weekly phone call. Accounts with debt of $50 or more will go through a collection agency twice per year, while accounts with debt over $250 will continue to be assessed for lawsuits, Fullum said. Negative balances totaling less than $50 will roll over from year to year as students move from grade to grade.
New SchoolCafé software
Fullum told the committee about SchoolCafé, a new web-based software system by Cybersoft that will replace the nutrition program's current NUTRIKIDS system.
With the software update, parents and guardians will be able to pay for students' meals online, transfer money into their students' accounts and apply for free and reduced-price school meals, among other tasks, Fullum said.
SchoolCafé will aid Nutrition Services' financial management in the "new inflationary environment" while increasing efficiency, according to the presentation. Because SchoolCafé is web-based, it will retain information better than the previous system, leading to fewer accounting errors that previously caused "distrust" in the district, Fullum said.
Nutrition Services challenges and goals
McArthur told the Finance Committee about the challenges Nutrition Services faces, particularly rising operational costs, a return to priced meals and employee recruitment.
Some of Nutrition Services' hourly employees received salary raises of about 10% last year as a part of the district's efforts to recruit and retain workers. McArthur said this will continue to push the district's expenditures.
Looking forward, the nutrition program's goals for 2022-23 are threefold: maintaining financial solvency and increased program participation; promoting Farm to School initiatives; and reducing the program's carbon footprint, Fullum said.
The goals are a break from last school year's top goals of pandemic recovery and procuring materials from a troubled supply chain.