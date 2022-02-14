Four students from Hickman and Battle high schools asked the Columbia School Board to install metal detectors at their schools and implement more safety measures against gun violence.
“We are not immune to gun violence in Columbia Public Schools,” Karli Jones, a Hickman freshman and organizer of the group Students for Change, said Monday evening.
During public comment, the group — including Opal Weber and Taylor Lee of Hickman and Leslie Navarro of Battle — presented a petition that called for an improved districtwide safety plan. It would include the introduction of metal detectors at entrances to their schools, emails instructing parents how to properly lock up guns and trauma kits in classrooms. As of 10 p.m. Monday, the petition had 224 signatures.
The call for increased school safety came on the four-year anniversary of a mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. Seventeen people died, including 14 students.
The students presenting the petition expressed feelings of fear or concern about the district’s current preparation for an active shooter situation or past responses to potential threats.
They cited Hickman’s Homecoming dance last fall, which ended 15 minutes early after rumors of a student having a gun circulated, according to KOMU. “Although this rumor has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation and let you know that the school is taking this incident seriously,” Hickman Principal Tony Gragnani said in an email to parents in September.
Weber recounted her own experience that evening. “Even though there was no gun found, it still felt very real to us,” she said. “We are not alone when we say we are scared and we want changes made.”
Navarro said it was important to have trauma kits in classrooms and to train teachers how to provide aid to students in critical condition. Lee, a freshman, said she has experienced three gun threats in her high school experience.
“The threat is real, the danger is real,” Lee said.
COVID-19 not discussed
For the first time in recent memory, no one said anything about the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first full board meeting since the district announced Thursday that it would end its temporary mask mandate starting last Friday. The mandate was already set to expire at the end of the day Friday.
The district is being sued by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over its mask mandate. Although the district does not have a mandate in place, the state seeks to prevent it from reinstating one in the future.
Kindness Club
Sarah Greenlee, special education department chair at Gentry Middle School, gave a presentation about Gentry’s Kindness Club and the importance of kindness and intentional inclusion.
“I wanted to acknowledge that leading a life of kindness is a difficult commitment, and it involves being kind when the last thing you want to do is be kind,” Greenlee said.
After the presentation, others spoke about ways the district could be more intentional about inclusion during public comment.
Financial update
The Missouri legislature is the only one that hasn’t appropriated the next installment of federal COVID-19 relief for schools, district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur told the board in a revenue update.
The district has yet to collect its next set of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funds, and McArthur said if funds aren’t approved by state lawmakers by March 24, they risk being returned to the federal treasury. Districts statewide are waiting on a total $1.9 billion.
“I have all the confidence in the world that our state legislators are going to get that taken care of,” board member Chris Horn said.
Missourian reporter Marta Mieze contributed to this article.