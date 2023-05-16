Four students from the Columbia Area Career Center received an honorable mention in the Career Technical Education Month-NASA HUNCH student video challenge.
HUNCH is short for "High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware." The theme for this year's challenge was "What is the Purpose of NASA?"
Hailee Joyner, Graham Hoffman, Marley Poston and Avery DePrima's video was an answer to the theme's question. "What is the Purpose of NASA?" was submitted to the post-secondary education section of the challenge.
In the video, they say NASA's purpose is "to explore the questions of the universe, discover the unknown, achieve new heights and inspire the next generation to reach for the stars."