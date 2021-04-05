CPS students return for full-time, in-person learning

Columbia Public Schools students who attend in-person returned to five-day, in-person class Monday.
Prekindergarten through fifth-grade students have attended classes in person four days a week since Jan. 19, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Before spring break, middle and high school students used a hybrid model of two days of in-person class and two days of virtual learning.
Students who selected the online option will continue to learn virtually through the end of the year.
Students are required to wear masks and the district advises families to complete a morning checklist daily.