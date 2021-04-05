You are the owner of this article.
CPS students return for full-time, in-person learning

  • 1 min to read

Columbia Public Schools students who attend in-person returned to five-day, in-person class Monday.

Prekindergarten through fifth-grade students have attended classes in person four days a week since Jan. 19, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Before spring break, middle and high school students used a hybrid model of two days of in-person class and two days of virtual learning.

Students who selected the online option will continue to learn virtually through the end of the year.

Students enter Douglass High School

Students enter Frederick Douglass High School on Monday in Columbia. “Return plans require students who are enrolled as in-person students to attend in-person. Hybrid Zoom options will no longer be offered,” according to the CPS website.

Students are required to wear masks and the district advises families to complete a morning checklist daily.

Students disembark the morning bus

Students disembark the morning bus Monday on Park Avenue outside Frederick Douglass High School. CPS middle schools and high schools returned to a five-day week in-person schedule Monday for the final quarter of the semester.

