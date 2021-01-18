CPS students return to in-person, hybrid classes

Parents cheered from their cars while dropping off their children for the inaugural day of classes at John Warner Middle School. The shouted greetings of principal Jimmy Hale punctuated the sound of honking cars as masked students entered the building for the first time.
For thousands of students in Columbia Public Schools, Tuesday was a return to in-person learning since instruction went remote in November. Until Tuesday, district students attended classes virtually because of public health and safety concerns about COVID-19.
However, for students at the brand new John Warner Middle School and the renovated Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary, Tuesday marked not only a return to in-person lessons but also awelcome to new facilities.
Built to combat overcrowding at Gentry Middle School, John Warner Middle School showcases technology, design and security, the Missourian reported. The new facility includes two gyms, a practice field for football, two outdoor basketball courts and a track. Additionally, the school contains a variety of fine arts performance and rehearsal spaces as well as interactive touch screens in every instruction area.
Debbie Gibbs , a parent at John Warner Middle School, described her eighth-grade child’s feelings about the shift to in-person instruction and the new school building.
“They are nervous but excited,” Gibbs said. “Nervous because they have no idea where to go because this is all new.”
Touring our building now that we are back in our HOME location!!! pic.twitter.com/uQPmHOH7uJ— Mrs. Turner's First Grade (@TurnerLSEArts) January 19, 2021
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School reopened its doors after an $8 million renovation that began in June 2018, the Missourian reported. During the construction, students and teachers spent the school year at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. The school aimed to replace four mobile classrooms with an approximately 14,500-square-foot addition to its main building and upgrade its existing facilities.
As the bell rang, William Lass, 6, scurried off into the elementary school building for his second first day of kindergarten. His father, Joseph Lass, talked about the emotions of the day.
“I am so excited,” he said. “My son has a little bit of nervous anxiety, but his teachers are fantastic, and he’s really excited to try out his new building. There’s just more learning spaces and creating spaces, more awesome playgrounds and more opportunities to do fun stuff together.”
The Columbia School Board voted for the in-person and hybrid plan Jan. 11. In its last meeting, the board voted 5-2 to strike down a motion to remain entirely virtual.
Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in the district will attend school in person four days a week. School will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning and professional development.
District middle and high school students will follow an in-person hybrid model. The students will be divided into two groups. Group 1 will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays. These students will participate in class through Zoom on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as work on individual assignments.
The students in Group 2 will attend class in-person on Thursdays and Fridays and will receive remote instruction Mondays and Tuesdays. Similar to the plan for district elementary schools, Wednesdays will be utilized for cleaning and professional planning and development.
Previously, the school board said that if the number of cases within the district’s geographic area rose above 50 cases per 10,000 people, classes would go online. As of Jan. 15, the number of active COVID-19 cases according to the 14-day tracker was 82.3 per 10,000 people.
There were 76new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district are, and 70 district staff members and 148 students were on leave , as of Jan. 15.
Many parents expressed excitement at the return to in-person attendance.
“Ecstatic is an understatement,” said Michelle Earhart, who was smiling alongside her husband as they dropped their middle schooler off at John Warner.
However, not all parents were as optimistic. Gary Homan, father to a 12-year-old at John Warner, said that he does not like the recommencement of in-person education.
“I don’t like it at all actually,” he said. “This isn’t the case number they said they would hold to. There are 4,000 people dying everyday so no this is not ideal.”
Another parent at Locust Street, Jayme Pingrey, described her family’s mixed emotions about the new semester.
“We have lots of emotions. We are excited and nervous and being positive. I’m really hoping that everything can stay safe,” she said.
Her son, Weston, 9, said he was nervous, but ready to be in-person.
“I also feel very excited to get off my screen,” he said.
Minutes before the bell, Locust Street Elementary School counselor Karen Eagle welcomed students and ushered them into the building. She called out to Weston Pingrey: “Are you going to hang out with me after school today?”
“I think what’s so great about being back this time is that we’re in a new building and it’s just so nice to be all together back at our home school,” she added.